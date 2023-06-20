Meghan Markle Planning to "Reinvent" Herself, Replace Lost Spotify Earnings With Lucrative Dior Deal

You can’t keep a good duchess down!

Just days after it was revealed that Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast had been canceled by the streaming giant, we’re now learning that the Princess of Montecito is on the verge of a deal that’s certain to silence her haters.

And if the reports are accurate, Meghan could be entering a new stage in her career, while at the same time returning to her roots.

You might remember that Meghan signed with the WME talent agency back in April.

At the time, there were rumors that the Duchess of Sussex partnered with the powerhouse firm with the hope of returning to acting.

Now, however, it looks as though Meghan has no interest in returning to Hollywood, but is instead focused on making a splash in the world of fashion.

Yes, according to a new report from the New York Post, Meghan is on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with Dior.

Socialite Caroline Graham alleges that the deal is so big that it’s “all anyone is talking about” in the fashion industry at the moment.

“There have been rumors for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” says one insider.

“If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

Other sources claim this sort of partnership with a respected fashion brand was exactly the sort of gig that Meghan had in mind when she signed with her new agency.

“Ari [Emmanuel] is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money,” a WME insider told the Post.

“He’s excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.”

Ari served as the inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Ari Gold character on the HBO sitcom Entourage, and he’s from the same powerhouse family that produced former Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel.

If anyone can help Meghan overcome her recent PR mini-crises, it’s Ari.

In addition to the cancelation of her podcast, Meghan has been dealing with skepticism regarding a recent unpleasant experience that she and husband Prince Harry endured during a visit to New York City.

Harry and Meghan say they were chased by paparazzi through the streets of Manhattan, but critics have been casting doubt and poking holes in their story.

As many outlets have noted, Harry and Meghan’s approval ratings have been on the decline for several months now.

Readers in both the US and UK reacted negatively to Harry’s controversial memoir, and subsequent mini-scandals haven’t helped the couple’s reputation.

A well-executed rebrand might be just what the spin doctor ordered.

And it sounds like Meghan has surrounded herself with the right people to help her pull it off!