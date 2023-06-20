Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Living Together, Legal Paperwork Details

In a very recent episode of The Kardashians, Hulu viewers heard Khloe Kardashian vow to never get back with Tristan Thompson.

That makes sense. His unending betrayals never warranted a second chance, let alone a millionth.

But an alarming detail from Khloe’s renaming of her son is setting off alarm bells among her fans.

Are she and Tristan living together again?

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. KUWTK confessionals can be awkward places. (E!)

As we previously reported, Khloe Kardashian’s son’s name is Tatum.

She kept his name under wraps for the longest time. It’s not entirely clear why. But we know that Khloe has grown resentful of fans learning about her life and then daring to have opinions about it.

On the one hand, we can sympathize. On the other, well, it’s that exact same interest that has made Khloe so wildly wealthy. (Well, that and the true key to wealth: having rich parents)

Khloe Kardashian with her son Tatum in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When Tatum was born, his last name was Kardashian.

Now, his surname is Thompson. Tatum Thompson. His 5-year-old sister is True Thompson. So … it’s not a shock.

It clearly indicates that Khloe and Tristan intend to co-parent closely. Or something much worse.

What a cute photo! Tristan Thompson is pictured here with his three children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But the shocking thing about the name change situation is what the paperwork seemingly revealed.

On Tatum’s name change petition, Khloe and Tristan indicated something that is setting off alarm bells.

Us Weekly reports that “both put the same address next to their respective names on the June 8 filing.”

For Season 3, Khloe Kardashian’s konfessional look was this gorgeous electric blue. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

The report shared that “In the petition, the duo requested to change their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.”

Us Weekly also specified that “Khloe and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills.”

Apparently, “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloe so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.” He now plays for the Lakers, a sports team in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about her experiences with surrogacy on The Kardashians. (Hulu)

Khloe welcomed baby Tatum via a gestational carrier (the specific type of surrogate) in July of 2022.

As her fans are extremely well aware, Tristan is the father. Just as he was with baby True. (Khloe delivered True herself in 2018)

Unfortunately, Khloe and Tristan conducted their search for a surrogate and went ahead with this pregnancy … while one of them was lying to the other.

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from The Kardashians. (Hulu)

Tristan knew that he had not only cheated on Khloe (a constant in their relationship), but that he had fathered another child.

He knew that Maralee Nichols was pregnant for almost as long as Maralee herself did.

Instead of giving Khloe a head’s up that he was about to have yet another kid, he put Khloe, the gestational carrier, True, and (in embryo form) Tatum through all of this. That was a choice. A selfish, foolish, harmful one.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their son in 2022. (Hulu)

So, it’s possible that Khloe and Tristan simply listed Khloe’s address because it’s convenient. You ever get something delivered to your mom because she actually checks her mail, or because you’re traveling? Like that. (Because Khloe’s the primary caregiver)

We hope that that’s all. But every part of this makes fans’ skins crawl.

Tristan very likely wants to worm his way back into her heart. Only to break it again. It’s what he does.