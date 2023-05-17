Meghan Markle's Most Memorable Fashion Statements: From Hollywood Swag to London Chic!

Meghan Markle has lived most of her adult life in the public eye, but there’s a major difference between starring on a basic cable legal drama and marrying into the world’s most famous family.
However, long before she became one of the world’s most-photographed women, Meghan’s sense of style earned her a sizable following on social media.
These days, she has access to the world’s most exclusive brands and designers, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the duchess’ commitment to looking her best every time she steps out.
Here’s a look back at some of Meghan’s most memorable fashion statements over the years: