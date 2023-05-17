Meghan Markle's Most Memorable Fashion Statements: From Hollywood Swag to London Chic!

Meghan Markle has lived most of her adult life in the public eye, but there’s a major difference between starring on a basic cable legal drama and marrying into the world’s most famous family.



However, long before she became one of the world’s most-photographed women, Meghan’s sense of style earned her a sizable following on social media.



These days, she has access to the world’s most exclusive brands and designers, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the duchess’ commitment to looking her best every time she steps out.



Here’s a look back at some of Meghan’s most memorable fashion statements over the years:



1 Meghan is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

2 Meghan chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

3 Meghan attends the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking straight to camera on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

4 Meghan speaks onstage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

5 Meghan attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

6 Meghan is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

7 Meghan records the first episode of her Archetypes podcast. (Photo via Spotify)

8 Meghan and Harry attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. (Photo via Getty)

9 Meghan and Harry attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. (Photo via Getty)

10 Harry and Meghan attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo via Getty)

11 Meghan Markle is wearing quite a hat in this photo! (Photo via Getty(

12 Harry and a very pregnant Meghan attend a church service with Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Photo via Getty)

13 Meghan Markle is all smiles in this cute photo. We’ve been huge fans of her since her Suits days. (Photo via Getty)

14 Meghan is radiant in red, a color she rarely wore as a working royal. (Photo via Getty)

15 Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from royal life is often blamed solely on Meghan. But increasingly, it seems that Harry just couldn’t take it anymore. (Photo via Getty)

16 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out and about in this picture, saying hello to some fans. (Photo via Getty)

17 Meghan and Harry during their happy early days in London. (Photo via Getty)

18 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose here for the camera. They were in South Africa for a royal engagement. (Photo via Getty)

19 Meghan Markle is in South Africa for this photo. She was on an official royal trip. (Photo via Getty)

20 What proud parents! Harry and Meghan have had their lives changed forever by the addition of their son. (Photo via Getty)

21 Meghan was radiantly stylish throughout both of her pregnancies! (Photo via Getty)

22 During her tenure on Suits, Meg was also the proprietor of a lifestyle blog called The Tig. Which meant her downtime was spent living the high life and bringing her followers along on the journey. (Photo via Instagram)