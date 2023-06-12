Megan Fox Responds to Claims That She Forces Her Sons to Wear Girls' Clothes; Elon Musk Gets Involved For Some Reason

Megan Fox has never been one to shy away from a conflict.

And it seems she won’t back down even when her rival is one of the wealthiest men on the planet.

Last week, conservative provocateur Robby Starbuck alleged that Megan forces her sons to wear clothing designed for girls.

The former congressional candidate claimed that he once saw two of the boys suffer a “full on breakdown” because of their mother’s insistence that they reject gender norms.

Megan Fox selfie alert! The actress shared this photo on her Instagram page. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This unexpected spat between a famous actress and a Z-list nobody became one of the day’s top stories on Twitter, eventually capturing the attention of the rocket man himself, Elon Musk.

It all started when Starbuck tweeted the photo below along with the allegation about Megan’s fashion rules.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park,” he wrote.

Megan Fox has been accused of forcing her sons to wear clothing designed for girls. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

“I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Megan took to Instagram to respond the the bizarre allegation.

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of Starbuck’s tweet.

Actress Megan Fox works the red carpet in this pic from May of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“But let me teach you something…irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame—never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” Megan continued, adding:

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe

Megan went on to blast Starbuck as “insecure, narcissistic,” and “impotent,” noting that she’s dealt with “little men like you many times” and always come out on top.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Groupâ€™s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“You f-cked with the wrong witch,” she concluded.

Elon watched watched these interactions closely from the start, replying to Starbuck’s initial tweet with an exclamation point.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted that he was “Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda,” a clear reference to Megan’s witch remarks.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his documentary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s unclear why the Tesla CEO felt the need to get involved, but it’s worth noting that Musk has a trans daughter who cut ties with him due to his alleged transphobia.

As for Megan, she appears to be back together with Machine Gun Kelly these days, but he has yet to speak out on this matter.

However, Megan’s baby daddy Brian Austin Green came to her defense and blasted the allegations as ridiculous.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have three kids together. This photo of the exes was taken in 2014. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So there you have it.

If, for some reason, you were deeply concerned about what sort of clothing Megan Fox’s kids wear, it seems that you can breathe easy.

Of course, we’re sure Robby Starbuck is still all worked up over this situation because he’s an odd, odd man.