Little People, Big World Fans are VERY Worried About Jackson's "Painful" Legs

Tori Roloff has given social media followers a new reason to be concerned about her son.

This wasn’t her intention, of course.

The Little People, Big World star simply posted some cute photos over the weekend of her oldest child.

But many fans took one look at these snapshots and couldn’t help but wonder: Is Jackson okay?!?!?!?

Jackson Roloff graduated from kindergarten in June 2023. What a special photo! (Instagram)

The mini uproar started shortly after Tori uploaded pictures of the six-year old in athletic action.

“… and that’s a wrap on an epic soccer season for this dude!! Ended it with another goal and some awesome passes!!” Tori wrote as a caption to the two photos below.

They both feature Jackson looking very happy and exceptionally cute.

But they both also feature close looks at the toddler’s misshapen legs.

“His legs look painful, are they?” one person inquired, for example.

Another asked: “How are his legs doing now?”

There’s a basis behind these questions, of course.

Having been born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism that afflicts his father and his paternal grandparents, Jackson has struggled for most of his life with bowed legs.

A couple of years ago, Jackson underwent surgery in the hopes of correcting an alarming trend in his leg growth.

“It’s the beginning, I think, of a long journey,” Zach said of his son and his bowed legs in summer 2021 after doctors recommended a procedure on Jackson.

This surgery took place a few months later.

And a Little People, Big World episode that aired in June 2022 was filmed shortly afterward.

“There is legitimately something wrong,” Tori added on this installment. “He isn’t progressing like they said that he would.”

Tori Roloff smiles here alongside her son, Jackson. They’re a a Seattle Seahawks game. (Instagram)

The goal of this surgery, Tori previously said on TLC air, was to “slow down the growth and allow the bones [in Jackson’s legs] to even out.”

She noted that as Jackson’s “legs grow, they will hopefully straighten, and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

From what we can gather, the surgery was a success.

This may just be a physical burden the young man must deal with for most of his life.

In this beautiful family portrait, Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, and Lilah Roloff are all celebrating 1-year-old Josiah Roloff’s first birthday! (Instagram)

Due to Matt Roloff’s physical ailments, for instance, the father of four has undergone 15 surgeries over the years.

He can only walk with crutches these days.

Zach, for his part, had a pair of surgeries on his legs as a child, also due to bowed legs… and they went well.

He can mostly walk just fine as an adult.

Posing before a field of flowers, Tori Roloff embraces son Jackson Roloff, daughter Lilah Roloff, and baby Josiah Roloff. (Instagram)

Jackson, meanwhile, seems mostly unaffected by his condition.

“I’m so proud of Zach and Coach Mo for making us look organized and teaching everyone new skills! UNDEFEATED!” concluded Tori in her new, soccer-themed caption.

“I love this soccer mom life.”

