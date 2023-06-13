Ezra Miller Attends The Flash Premiere, Stirs Up Social Media Hysteria

For a couple of years now, The Flash star Ezra Miller has been at the center of controversy.

Some aspects of their infamy were extremely real and troubling. Other aspects have been Terminally Online hysteria

They apologized to fans and sought treatment — for the real stuff. But Warner Bros Discovery clearly chose to keep them out of promotions for their film.

This week, Ezra stepped out onto the red carpet. It was their first public appearance in years.

After years of near invisibility and all but disappearing from their own film’s trailer, Ezra Miller is back.

On Monday, June 12, they attended the Hollywood premiere of The Flash, walking the red carpet.

They posed for photos, wearing a white jacket over a cream shirt with an appropriately low neckline. They also wore black dress pants and boots to match.

Ezra offered praise to Warner Bros. Film Group heads, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. They also expressed tratitude to DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran.

And they even thanked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, a man who does not deserve thanks or praise under any circumstances.

Truly, Ezra was in a gracious mood — and feeling grateful to those who stood by them during a prolonged crisis.

Ezra offered thanks to the bigwigs for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life.

And in terms of The Flash‘s premiere, they thanked them for “bringing this moment to fruition.”

Additionally, Ezra thanked director Andy Muscietti, gushing: “I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

Ezra is not the only cast member of the film, of course. Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons are also stars.

Additionally, a lot of people are eager to see Michael Keaton’s return to the cape and cowl. Yes, he, too, will portray a version of Batman.

While some of us wouldn’t even consider ranking him or Affleck on our list of favorite Batman actors, there’s a lot of hype.

However, given Miller’s string of public misbehavior dating back to more than a year ago, some would-be “fans” of the film expressed confusion.

No, not confusion. Not really.

People on social media have been talking about Ezra Miller as if they were Hannibal Lecter. These people have sort of lost the plot.

Just to clarify — Ezra Miller went through a series of scandals. In 2020, a woman in Iceland approached them with her fists raised.

Though she intended to playfully suggest fighting, Ezra seemingly took her at her word.

The video of them taking hold of her neck and throwing her to the ground went viral. And the lack of context made some people liken them to a domestic abuser — even though this was a bar altercation between two strangers.

Then, in 2022, the real trouble began. They faced arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and then for harassment.

The court dismissed the latter charges, but the idea stuck in people’s minds. Later that year, authorities charged them with burglary in Vermont.

Though Ezra Miller apparently believed that they had permission to enter the residence in question, they clearly did not. They ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass.

They resolved the legal issues and put out a public apology to their fans. Additionally, they entered treatment.

So, while multiple bar scuffles (one woman allegedly sustained an injury when they threw a chair — which is very disorderly conduct) are bad, why are people talking about them like they’re The Joker?

Well, a couple of parents accused Ezra of “grooming” their daughter. Then, a man alleged that Ezra had his young children on their farm! Oh no? Is any of that true!

The girl whom Ezra allegedly “groomed?” Her name is Tokata Iron Eyes.

She is an adult, and though she does not normally use social media, she posted a public video to debunk her parents’ claims. It sounds like she is just no-contact with them.

Sometimes, parents want to find some third party to blame. Meanwhile, Tokata called out the “disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign” against the actor.

As for the allegations that would have people believe that Ezra Miller was hoarding children on some remote farm somewhere.

They did reportedly allow a woman — who was fleeing her alleged abuser — to

It is our understanding (though we do not have the full facts of the case) that the man in question raised a stink and got authorities involved. When they searched the land, the woman and kids were not there. And Miller informed them that she had departed some time ago.

All of that is very public information. So why are people on social media acting like Ezra Miller is some sort of Law & Order: SVU supervillain?

Maybe this is one of those rare QAnon crossover events (like that silly Wayfair hysteria). Maybe part of it is queerphobic backlash. It has been a rough year and a half for the LGBTQ+ community. But there’s more to it.

A huge part might just be the trends of social media. Not everyone looks at the facts. And while no one has to like them or watch their films (the bar fight stuff remains inexcusable), no one deserves allegations as serious as “grooming” without an actual victim.