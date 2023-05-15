Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: Did He Cheat? Did She Cheat? Did Anyone Cheat?!?

Let’s be honest, shall we?

It’s the question you’ve been asking yourself for several days now, isn’t it?

Did Kim Zolciak cheat on Kroy Biermann? Or, if not, did Kroy Biermann cheat on Kim Zolciak?

We learned just last week that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was splitting from her husband of 11 years and, ever since, speculation has been running quite rampant all over the Internet.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, it has come to an end.

According to TMZ, however, infidelity is not to blame for this break-up.

Moreover, despite what you may have read via the Instagram account DeuxMoi, Kim and Kroy did not have an open marriage.

Simply put?

This impending divorce is unrelated to the presence of any male or female outside of the relationship.

YONKERS, NY – MAY 06: NFL Player Kroy Biermann (L) and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

By all accounts, it sounds very much as if financial issues prompted the breakdown of this romance… Kim and Kroy reportedly owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

It’s also seems worth noting that Kim and Kroy’s enormous mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia — which was heavily featured on numerous reality shows — entered foreclosure in February.

Neither star has commented yet on these monetary challenges nor on their impending divorce.

Kim Zolciak is not shy about the procedures, both simple and surgical, that she has done on her body. Some of her fans worry that she has taken her lips too far.

The two are in an unusual situation, however, as they continue to live in the same house.

A custody battle is brewing, too.

“Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner,” an insider told People Magazine five days ago, referring to the couple’s four kids:

9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Don’t Be Tardy stars Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak, and Ariana Biermann know that they look very similar to each other.

After the former Bravo personality filed for divorce from Biermann after nearly 12 years as husband and wife, the former NFL player filed for sole legal and physical custody.

The estranged spouses’ date of separation was listed as April 30 on the official court documents, which were obtained last week by TMZ.

In the filing, Zolciak-Biermann described her marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

We can now confirm that the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are smiling for the camera as they spend a fun family day at the beach.

For his part, Biermann has been active on Instagram lately, as it appeared he added “My ring Meant a Thing” to his Instagram bio this week.

The quote, naturally, is a reference to Zolciak’s 2011 track, “The Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing.”

Yikes, huh?

It sure looks like things will get uglier between the ex-lovers before they get remotely pretty.