Kim Kardashian: I Spend All My Time Protecting My Kids From Kanye’s Insanity!

When Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West, she probably did so in the hope that she would be leaving the most bonkers chapter of her life behind her.

Little did she know, the rapper and lunatic was saving his most bonkers antics for his new life as the World’s Most Divorced Guy.

We won’t bother to recap all of Kanye’s anti-semitic tirades, or the death threats he’s issued to the men in Kim’s life, but suffice it to say, the dude is entirely off his rocker.

Kim made the right move by kicking Ye to the curb, but she still has four kids with the man, so it’s not like she’s been able to cut ties with him entirely.

Kanye has become a frightening presence in Kim’s life. (Photo Credit: Getty)

Kim’s eldest child, daughter North, is nine years old, meaning she’s now old enough to understand most of the awful things that come out of her dad’s mouth.

And on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that protecting North from Kanye’s toxicity is a full-time job.

“Imagine trying to explain this to a nine-year-old, North, who I’m sure is hearing something and maybe she won’t say it,” Kris Jenner remarked during a conversation about Kanye’s never-ending downward spiral.

Kanye West sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last year. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo Credit: Fox News)

“She actually doesn’t know and that’s what’s so crazy is like when stuff is said, it’s a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV,” Kim told Kris.

“I can’t risk an Access Hollywood ‘coming up next’ or anything on the news coming up next about what their dad mentioned and they want to watch,” she continued.

“I have to figure out a way to, like, protect and so they still haven’t seen anything but I go into crisis mode.”

Kim Kardashian says shielding her kids from Kanye’s toxicity is a full-time job. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kim elaborated on her complicated relationship with Kanye in a confessional segment:

“I am the one being accused for so many things and blamed for so many things and it really, really is hurtful and it sucks but I can control how I react and I can control if I’m a mess then my kids will see that,” she said.

Kim said that she’s grateful that she no longer needs to spend large chunks of her time serving us Kanye’s “cleanup crew” and running damage control after his tantrums and tirades.

“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” she shared.

Kim is not a big fan of her ex’s antics. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK. It’s gonna be OK. Just give him another chance.’”

Kim explained that she used to spend “hours and hours and hours” of her days handling West’s various PR crises, a revelation that prompted Kris to remark:

“That’s why you got divorced.”

Kris Jenner speaks her mind on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“You never deserved to live like that,” the momager continued.

We doubt Kim needs any reminders of why she got divorced, but sometimes it’s validating to hear that sort of remark from someone else!