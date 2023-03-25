Kanye West: I Like Jewish People Again! Thanks to Jonah Hill!

Great news, Jewish people around the world!

Kanye West no longer wishes you all die a painful death!

Just a few months ago, the rapper made one headline after another for a slew of antisemitic remarks, including stating on one occasion that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

And also that he “saw good things about Hitler.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Fast forward to this weekend, however, and the 2022 Antisemite of the Year has apparently seen the light.

For a rather unexpected (and absurd) reason.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” West wrote on Instagram late on Friday, adding at the time:

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

The controversial artist concluded his post as follows:

“No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

West’s Ye’s strange remarks came after the Anti-Defamation League released a report this week tallying antisemitic incidents that occurred across the United States in 2022.

The group counted 59 incidents that “directly referenced” Ye starting in October, back when he began making “numerous harmful, conspiratorial statements about Jews.”

“This data confirms what Jewish communities across the country have felt and seen firsthand – and corresponds with the rise in antisemitic attitudes,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO and national director, said in a press release for the report.

Sounds like more people out there need to watch Jonah Hill movies, doesn’t it?

As cited above, West was kicked off Twitter for a since-deleted rant last fall about how he wanted to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Yes, that’s the terminology he used.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also,” this moron continued at the time.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West also lost a VERY, VERY lucrative deal with Adidas due to these remarks.

Sadly, West is no longer a billionaire as a result.

West later doubled down in several interviews, during which he accused wealthy Jews of controlling the media and manipulating prominent Black celebrities and athletes.

“I like Hitler,” he also said while speaking with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

This may be so.

But the guy loves Jonah Hill!