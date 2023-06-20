Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Vacation Without Kids, Promote Possible Pyramid Scheme

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff may have hoped for some peace and quiet while on a rare trip without their young children last week.

But the former reality stars earned anything but upon checking their social media mentions in the wake of Audrey posting about said trip.

As you can see below, the couple is more actively involved these days than ever before in something called Young Living.

This is a company that sells personal care items, including essential oils, makeup, supplements and a great deal more.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff appear to be living their best life on this vacation. (Instagram)

As a caption splashed across an image of her and her spouse at the beach, Audrey wrote the following a few days ago:

“Here’s the link to become a brand partner on my team! A $15 investment to start your business and our team has all the resources, support, classes, mentorships, zoom calls etc. to help you.

“It’s honestly incredibly. Find out for yourself.”

Back in 2020, Audrey came under fire for promoting essential oils from the company amid deadly wildfires in Oregon.

Audrey Roloff shows off her bikini body while on vacation in the Cayman Islands. (Instagram)

In this case, meanwhile, many critics took note of the way Roloff described the aforementioned business and couldn’t help but compare it to a pyramid scheme.

Or a multi-level marketing company.

These types of companies involve a promoter (such as Audrey Roloff) earning commission for every sale of their product and/or for every new salesperson they sign up, as Audrey is attempting to do in this example.

Of course, it’s a whole lot easier for someone in the public eye to move his/her products than it is for the average individual, which is why many believe Roloff is taking advantage of followers by asking them to fork over cash in exchange for this opportunity.

As you may have read about previously, Meri Brown has garnered A LOT of backlash for her role in a similar business.

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Easter 2023. (Instagram)

Parents of three, Jeremy and Audrey left Little People, Big World in 2018.

Just a few months ago, the latter hinted at money problems for the family.

Back in November, Audrey confessed that she and Jeremy couldn’t exactly afford to makes all the renovations needed for their new farm house.

“Together we’ve designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life,” Audrey wrote on Instagram at the time.

“From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what’s to come here… we’ve always worked together.”

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff sure look happy in this photo. But that wasn’t always the case. (Instagram)

She continued back then:

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true! (Instagram)

Audrey and Jeremy are parents to three adorable children:

Son Radley Knight, who celebrated his first birthday last fall; and son Bode James, 2; as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5.

“Amidst the high highs and low lows, the inconsistency of schedule, the late nights and early mornings, the ever-changing algorithm, the working on holidays, the funding of an idea or dream from your savings,” Audrey added last year.

“The customer service, the judgment you sometimes feel from others who deem their jobs more ‘real’ and the ‘on-call’ nature of running your own business… we still chose it.”

