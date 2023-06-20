Meisha Johnson Shares Her Conversion to Catholicism: Vaccuming, Visions, and a Demonic Karen

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, viewers “met” a new couple.

Meisha Johnson loves and hopes to marry Nicola Kanaan, a 46-year-old virgin. These two extremely devout Catholics from (seemingly) non-Catholic families have led very different lives.

As she shared her story, Meisha delved into exactly how she converted to Catholicism. She was already an adult with kids and a career.

She was vacuuming when she had a spiritual experience. Meisha had a vision. And, soon after this, she had a road rage encounter that she took to be a spiritual attack.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 3 introduced viewers to Meisha Johnson. The 43-year-old hottie is a devout Catholic. And she wants you to know.

Editors (especially on this show) can be shady sometimes when it comes to how they introduce the cast. We first see Meisha being a little over-the-top in a church. But given that her social media paints a similar picture, this is just her authentic self.

Being Catholic does not make Meisha unusual. There are about 1.3 billion Catholics on the planet. However, Meisha is a convert.

The vast majority of Catholics (around 90%) grew up in their religion. And a sizable majority of converts are simply other Christians (Protestants).

Meisha did not grow up with any particular religious affiliation. She was a TV journalist who led a somewhat glamorous lifestyle.

Then, over a decade ago, Meisha was vacuuming in her living room. She suddenly had a transformative spiritual experience.

Meisha has enough in her story — a midlife conversion to Catholicism, walking away from her TV journalism job, dating a middle-aged virgin — to make her one of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6’s most talked-about cast members. (TLC)

She shared that she had a vision of two suns and felt an intense pressure. Transformative spiritual experiences happen to people of various faiths, and she would not be the first to find a religion after this life-altering event.

In her case, Meisha said that she read a bible and decided to convert to Catholicism.

She left her former job. At the same time, she ended up leaving the dating world — as her fresh conversion left her reluctant to discuss anything else.

Meisha shared even more of her story with The Catholic Spirit‘s April issue, in a story titled “Two Suns and a Demon.”

There, she described a road rage incident. A woman pursued her car and yelled at her “in another language in a horrible and scary tone.”

She wondered if her new attunement to Catholic beliefs had brought this on. “I think that upset evil (forces),” she speculated. Her description of this road rage incident painted the woman as a “demonic Karen.”

46-year-old Nicola is also Catholic. In Israel, that makes him part of a religious minority.

He does not come from a Catholic household, but his grandmother imparted these beliefs upon him ever since he was 6.

Nicola lives with his mother. It’s unclear whether she is not Catholic or whether she is simply not as devout as Nicola, though it is possible that he considers those to be the same thing.

Nicola shared in his premiere episode that there is a cultural expectation in his region to live at home until he marries.

And Nicola has never married.

Because of his extremely orthodox Catholic beliefs, he has therefore never had sex.

Nicola told viewers about his background. His grandmother was a nun.

She taught him how to pray according to Catholic tradition and theology.

We have a lot of questions, like wondering what his parents thought of this. But it sounds like Nicola wouldn’t change a thing.

Both Meisha and Nicola credit their God for bringing them together at just the right time.

He sent her a somewhat random DM about her numerous religious posts. This was when she was still a relatively recent convert.

Apparently, he has been something of a mentor to her on her religious journey. And, over the years, they have decided that they wish to marry.

Not everyone in Meisha’s life is totally onboard with her plans to fly to Israel and see if Nicola is right for her.

He’s a 46-year-old virgin. It’s not just concerns about their sexual compatibility. Being a supportive partner in a relationship is a skill. It takes time.

And Meisha and Nicola can’t just try marriage to see if it works. They’re hardcore Catholics. Neither of them consider divorce to be an option. (Yes, even though she has been divorced before)

Obviously, Meisha and Nicola will have a lot to deal with. The annulment question, their compatibility, and how he gets along with her two daughters will be very important.

But, as Meisha told her sister, she cannot imagine not marrying him. No matter how many trips she takes. So she currently plans on just one.

We have to wonder if she’s going to bring up demonic Karens as the season goes on.