Audrey Roloff Sizzles in Bikini, Teases Possible New Business Endeavor

Audrey Roloff may be a tad bit thirsty at the moment.

The former Little People, Big World cast member shared a couple of revealing photos via her Instagram account this week.

Revealing in two very different ways, that is.

The first way is rather apparent, as you can see in the picture immediately below:

Audrey Roloff shows off her bikini body while on vacation in the Cayman Islands. (Instagram)

Audrey often talks openly about her conservative values and upbringing, prompting some to react in extreme surprise upon seeing her in a bikini.

But she looks pretty great, don’t you think?

Audrey included a link to the brand where she purchased her bathing suit, hoping to make a little cash off of it probably, and gushed:

“I love this suit!”

(Instagram)

Elsewhere, Roloff dropped this second image from her latest vacation.

As you can see, she and husband Jeremy were attending a retreat hosted by Young Living Diamond … a company that sells personal care items, including essential oils, makeup, supplements and lots more.

This is interesting because Audrey and Jeremy seem desperate for money these days.

Earlier this month, she started selling user sports bras — to whomever would want such apparel.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff appear to have a healthy marriage. We’re very happy for them. (Instagram)

Back in November, Audrey confessed that she and Jeremy couldn’t exactly afford to makes all the renovations needed for their new farm house.

“Together we’ve designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life,” Audrey wrote on Instagram at the time.

“From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what’s to come here… we’ve always worked together.”

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Easter 2023. (Instagram)

Successfully together, though? Not exactly.

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true! (Instagram)

Audrey and Jeremy are parents to three adorable children: son Radley Knight, who celebrated his first birthday last fall; and son Bode James, 2; as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5.

“Amidst the high highs and low lows, the inconsistency of schedule, the late nights and early mornings, the ever-changing algorithm, the working on holidays, the funding of an idea or dream from your savings,” Audrey added last year.

“The customer service, the judgment you sometimes feel from others who deem their jobs more ‘real’ and the ‘on-call’ nature of running your own business… we still chose it.”

In the wake of this admission, and of Audrey seemingly seeking out new business opportunities, might she return to Little People, Big World?

It doesn’t sound that way, based on how fervently Roloff trashed the show a short while ago.

