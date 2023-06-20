James Duggar Claps Back at Jill: Stop Lying About Jim Bob! He’s the Best Dad EVER!

If you’re familiar with Jim Bob Duggar’s beliefs and child-rearing practices, then you know he should probably be locked in a prison cell right next to his predatory eldest son.

(On second thought, we don’t want him right next to Josh. There’s no telling what sort of nefarious plan those two villains might come up with.)

But believe it or not, some of Jim Bob’s kids have remained loyal to him throughout all the scandals and controversies that have consumed the past eight years of his life.

We guess that’s one of the perks of churning out 19 offspring — no matter how bad of a dad you are, you can probably on one or two of them to stick by you!

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Anyway, in the wake of the Amazon’s controversial Duggar documentary Shiny Happy People, Jim Bob needs the support of his loyal minions more than ever.

Jana Duggar has remained loyal to her parents through thick and thin, but she’s wisely decided to steer clear of her father’s latest PR crises.

But for whatever reason, the patriarch’s pseudo-namesake, James Duggar, is more than willing to go to bat for the old man and clap back at his haters.

As we reported earlier this week, Jim Bob’s 13th child shared a loving tribute for Father’s Day.

James Duggar posted a loving tribute to Jim Bob on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In fact, he laid on the praise so thick that many observers suspected that James was trying to single-handedly counteract all the bad press that his dad has been receiving in recent weeks.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been my biggest supporter,” James captioned the post.

“Pops, Thank you for your endless sacrifices, your belief in me, you always pointing me to Christ, and the countless memories we’ve made together,” he added.

(Instagram)

“I am grateful to call you my dad, and I’m proud to be your child. Regardless of what anyone may say, your the best dad I in the world!”

For obvious reasons, fans interpreted that last part as a jab at Jim Bob’s critics.

And of course, JB’s most outspoken critic of the moment shares his last name.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Jill Duggar participated in the Amazon doc, and she offered some truly appalling insights into her relationship with her abusive father.

Jill revealed that Jim Bob made her defend Josh Duggar after he molested her, and she recalled being forced to give birth on camera, a humiliating ordeal for which she was never financially compensated.

So it’s not surprising that James’ response to his father’s critics has been widely interpreted as a clap-back against Jill.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

What is surprising, however, is that Jill also paid tribute to her dad on Father’s Day!

The mother of three posted a carousel of pics that was mostly made up of photos of her husband, Derick Dillard.

But in a surprising twist, Jill ended the collage with a throwback photo of Jim Bob!

Jill Duggar shared a fond memory of her father on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I’m a little late, but happy Father’s Day to my hubby @derickdillard I love watching you father our boys! They don’t even know how blessed they are yet!” Jill captioned the carousel.

“Thanks for being my bff, my greatest advocate and support through thick and thin….and for loving me and the boys a little more than you love @wafflehouseofficial haha,” she added.

“Also happy Father’s Day to my dad @duggarfam love you so much and hope you had a lovely day!”

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo Credit: TLC)

So yeah, Jim Bob only received a brief shout-out at the very end, but it’s more than fans expected.

He hasn’t responded to Jill’s post, but it’s worth noting that he’s generally not very active on social media.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Jill’s latest olive branch probably isn’t enough to get her back in her father’s good graces.