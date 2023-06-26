Jenelle Evans Launches Film Production Company, Unveils Possible Name For a New Business

Jenelle Evans has a long history of failed businesses and other sketchy money-making ventures.

The list of grifts is far too long to recount here.

But you might remember some of the more ridiculous highlights, like when Jenelle sold moldy cosmetics out of her garage, or when she released her own line of athletic wear despite her admitted aversion to working out.

Obviously, those were pretty bad ideas, but believe it or not, Jenelle might have outdone herself with her newest project.

Jenelle Evans once attempted to launch her own line of clothing. And of course, she modeled the clothing herself. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle is attempting to embark on a new career behind the camera.

Along with husband David Eason, Evans has launched a film and television production company called … Money Hole Productions.

Yes, the name brings to mind a giant pit of irrecoverable financial losses, but we guess that’s Jenelle and David’s idea of ironic humor.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Evans and Eason’s money problems have been well-documented over the years, but it seems that they’ve been able to scrape together enough cash to purchase some high-end equipment for their new business.

“Equipment consists of the most up-to-date cameras, audio, drones, and software for editing,” the website for Money Hole Productions claims.

“Jenelle Eason originally appeared on MTV’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ from 2009-2019. She wanted to create her own space for herself and others to have the freedom for creativity with it came to creating shows,” the site continues.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Money Hole Productions is apparently “available for exclusive events” and the site notes that all of its “shows are original.”

We’re not totally sure what that means, but it’s not the first time that Jenelle has hinted at reentering the world of television with an independent production of her own.

There are no shows listed on the MHP website yet, but we’re sure Jenelle and David are convinced that it’s only a matter of time!

Jenelle Evans sits down here for a video and addresses her fans about stuff. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jenelle incorporated Money Hole Productions in 2022, and it seems that was quite an ambitious year for the Easons.

They also created companies called Just Jenelle LLC and Jenelle Evans LLC.

As far as we know, none of this companies has actually made or sold or done anything yet.

Jenelle advertises her OnlyFans page. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

But on a more encouraging note, 2022 is also the year that Jenelle launched her OnlyFans page, and she’s made quite a bit of money from that.

And we suppose creating all that content has given Jenelle some valuable experience in terms of shooting and editing video content.

Hey, maybe the name Money Hole Productions has multiple meanings!

Hi there, Jenelle Evans! This is a screen grab we took from a video she shared on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We sincerely apologize for that joke.

We’re just trying to make sense of that awful, awful name.