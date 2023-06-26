Kroy Biermann Calls Cops Kim Zolciak, Accuses Estranged Wife of KIDNAPPING Son

As it turns out… we were wrong.

Things can get uglier between Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak.

Just about six weeks ago, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed to divorce her husband of 11 years.

According to various sources, there were no instances of infidelity on either side — but that apparently doesn’t mean there isn’t a whole lot of bad blood between the estranged spouses.

Seems impossible to believe now, but Kroy and Kim were once a very happy couple. (Instagram)

Zolciak, for example, has said she wants Biermann to get drug-tested because he allegedly smokes a lot of marijuana.

Kroy, for his part, wrote in a legal filing that Kim is addicted to gambling and can’t be trusted around the couple’s children.

In court documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets, the former NFL player requested that the Bravo personality be psychologically tested in the middle of their divorce battle.

Biermann claims that Zolciak has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

Specifically, Zolciak has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” Biermann wrote in the filing.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at a Kentucky Derby hat contest on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York in this photo. (Getty)

The stars share 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, along with sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Zolciak’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Now, meanwhile, we’ve learned that Biermann called 911 five times on June 16 because he believed at the time that his wife had kidnapped one of their minor sons.

The first call — from the former couple’s shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia — came in at 6:24 p.m., although the unidentified “person” immediately “disconnected,” according to the Milton, Georgia Police Department police report.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband are very much over. They’re saying very mean things about each other. (instagram)

In a follow-up call — made at 6:27 p.m. the same day — Kroy accused Kim of being involved in a kidnapping scheme of some kind.

“Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” the police report reads. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”

Zolciak apparently also made an allegation against the ex-defensive lineman when she called 911 around this same time to claim that he “stole” a bag from her.

Finally, yet another call was placed at 6:28 p.m. and included Zolciak telling authorities that they didn’t “need police at this time and will call back.”

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, it has come to an end. (Instagram)

We’re not about to speculate on any of this.

It sounds like an ugly and unfortunate situation, especially when you consider how many young kids are involved.

In related news, it sounds very much as if Zolciak is negotiating for a new reality show — one in which, we’ve have to imagine, she tells her side of this sad story.

Kroy Biermannand Kim Zolciak had a good run. But it’s come to an ugly end. (Getty)

Late last week, Zolciak shared a snapshot of herself and reality TV producer Troy VanderHeyden enjoying drinks together, as she praised her longtime friend as “one of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you!”

Seemingly teasing a possible reality television return, she added:

“Making moves.”