Jackson Roloff Walks in New Video Amidst Concerns About Leg Development

Last month, a video of Jackson Roloff’s leg bowing elicited fan fears. Will he need another surgery?

Honestly, he just might. His bones are not developing as anyone had hoped.

Earlier this month, fans worried over Jackson after his parents shared soccer photos. Jackson is a precious little athlete, but we don’t know how long it will be before the curve of his leg bones puts an end to that.

Tori’s latest video shows their whole family, including Jackson, out for an early summer walk. Have things improved?

During the final weekend of June 2023, Jackson Roloff appeared in an Instagram Story video that his mother posted. (Instagram)

On Sunday, June 25, Tori Roloff shared video to her Instagram Story.

She and Zach Roloff, her husband, had enjoyed a day out with their beloved children.

The video prominently featured Jackson as he walked along the Oregon Trail. As in, an actual trail in Oregon. Not the ’90s PC game that taught many Millennials the word “dysentery.”

Jackson Roloff displayed his ability to walk but also the unmistakable presence of his bow legs during the final weekend of June in 2023. His parents had likely hoped to see more linear leg growth by the time that he turned six. (Instagram)

Being a bright and inquisitive six-year-old, Jackson walked along during the video, taking in the gorgeous summer vistas on either side of him.

Make no mistake — Jackson is very capable of walking under his own power. He is an energetic little man!

But that does not mean that the curvature of his legs — the bowing of them as his bones grow — is not fully evident.

In a video that his mom posted, Jackson Roloff walks outdoors during the first days of summer in 2023. Fans have expressed concerns about his leg development. His parents and doctors are monitoring the situation. (Instagram)

Fans absolutely adore Jackson. Most Little People, Big World fans have been following along with Jackson’s story since birth.

After all, Tori and Zach welcomed him in 2017. The show has been going on for much, much longer.

This means that fans have been keeping up with the family since before Jackson’s leg growth displayed any abnormalities beyond achondroplasia.

Though Tori Roloff’s Story showed Josiah Roloff enjoying a toy car, some of her followers focused their attention upon Jackson Roloff’s legs. (Instagram)

A couple of months ago, Tori documented Josiah’s birthday. Jackson, of course, was part of the fun.

But the video of the then-five-year-old pitter-pattering across the gravel highlighted the curvature of his legs.

This was not new information. In fact, a couple of years ago, Jackson underwent surgery on his legs. The hope, at the time, was that his bone growth would eventually straighten out as a result of the procedure.

Here, we see 5-year-old Jackson Roloff along side an Easter Bunny while enjoying an egg hunt early in the spring of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

The 2021 surgery was never going to have some sort of instant results. Instead, surgeons installed “plates” to alter and improve bone growth.

Tori emphasized that it could take years before they will see results. Bones do not grow overnight, after all.

And Zach shared with fans that children with achondroplasia, because their limbs grow more slowly, would take longer than average to show results.

Taking to social media, Tori Roloff posed with her kids, Jackson Roloff and Lilah Roloff. It looks like they had fun at an Easter event. But isn’t someone missing? (Instagram)

Last November, Zach acknowledged that they had not yet seen the developmental changes in Jackson’s legs that they’d hoped to find.

We do not know the next step. It is likely that Tori and Zach are in discussions with Jackson’s doctors.

He may need another, more invasive surgery. We would not wish that on anyone. But it might be worthwhile if it means that Jackson will be mobile after he recovers. Only time will tell.