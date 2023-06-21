Larry Myers Jr, My 600-Lb. Life Star, Dead at 49

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

Again.

On June 18, we learned via Facebook that Larry Myers Jr., a cast member on My 600-Lb. Life Season 10, had passed away from a heart attack.

He was 49 years old.

Larry Myers Jr. is dead at a young age. We send our condolences to his loved ones. (Instagram)

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” wrote Todd Darrell, Larry’s cousin, on this social media platform, referencing his late loved one’s nickname and adding:

“Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits.

“If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.

“Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

(TLC)

Myers appeared on a My 600-lb. Life Season 10 in January 2022.

At his most unhealthy, Larry weighed 940 pounds.

He had previously undergone weight loss surgery, and eventually lost almost 700 pounds.

Sadly, as we discovered on air, Larry ended up gaining back about 400 pounds in the five years between his surgery and his appearance on the aforementioned reality show.

(Facebook)

“I eat to comfort myself. When I’m cooking, it’s the only time I’m happy, besides when I’m eating,” said Larry said on the show.

“So it’s the time that I like to sing, and I sing gospel.

“Because the rest of the time, when I’m not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing.”

Myers continued to post motivation and weight-related content to his YouTube page, The Buttermilk Biscuit Show, for months after his My 600-Lb. Life episode aired.

His last video was uploaded in April.

(TLC)

On the GoFundMe page authored by his cousin, it reads:

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.

“As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help.

“Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support.”

As of this writing, the online fundraiser has raised $617 of its $35,000 goal.

Larry is the 14th cast member from My 600-lb. Life to passed away.

(TLC)

In early 2022, the first Destinee Lashaee star on the program, reportedly took her own life.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Larry Myers Jr.

May he rest in peace.