Kourtney Kardashian Shocks Travis Barker at Blink-182 Concert: I’m PREGNANT!!!!

The Big Guy Upstairs has come through for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Last month, the on the Season 3 premiere of her family’s Hulu reality show, Kourtney said she and her husband had stopped using IVF and were leaving their baby hopes in the hands of God.

A few weeks later?

Kardashian held up the following sign at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16.

(Instagram)

Says it all, doesn’t it?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

The announcement comes one year after the Poosh founder exchanged vows with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy.

In the time since, both Kourtney and Travis have been candid about their desire to have a baby, documenting their challenges in conceiving in front of the camera on many occasions.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Getty)

The sweet pregnancy announcement video was posted online by both Kardashian and Barker.

It continued with the latter looking shocked on stage as one of his Blink 182 bandmates is heard saying, “Someone’s having a baby!”

The stunned drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife. AWWWW, right????

(Instagram)

The impending newborn will join Kourtney’s three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8.

Relatedly, Barker co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

He’s also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

The spouses started dating in 2021 — following years of friendship — and wasted little time in taking their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in October of the same year.

Kardashian confirmed the exciting development by sharing a handful of photos from Barker’s romantic beachside proposal with the caption, “forever @travisbarker.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all dressed up for this photo. They look great! (Instagram)

As cited above, Kourtney said the following via confessional on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians.

“We are officially done with IVF.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are packing on the PDA once again. (Instagram)

This is the same philosophy the reality star has embraced for months, saying during a podcast appearance in December:

“I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis… So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen.”

She had previously been candid on some of the difficulties of IVF, saying it “really took a toll on my health and mentally and explaining:

“The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people but it’s just not for me.”

Congratulations to Kourtney Kardashain and Travis Barker! We can’t wait to meet their bundle of joy!