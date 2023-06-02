Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Step Away From Spotlight, Stop Bashing Royals Following Recent Backlash, Source Claims

This was supposed to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big year.

The couple made a splash at the end of 2022 with the premiere of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

And while the six-episode chronicle might not have contained as many juicy revelations as some viewers had hoped for, the doc was generally well-received.

Best of all, it was just the beginning of a charm offensive that promised to revamp the Sussexes’ public image and launch an exciting new stage in their careers.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

January of 2023 brought the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare — and with it, the first hitch in the couple’s plan for global domination.

Harry’s book was a commercial success, but the response from the public was not as rapturous as he and Meghan had hoped it would be.

In fact, even fans of the Duke complained that his memoir had a bit of a whiny tone, and that this child of immense privilege seemed to relish the role of the victim.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

These days, the Sussexes are facing yet another PR crisis thanks to widespread skepticism over Harry and Meghan’s claim that they were chased by paparazzi through the streets of Manhattan last month.

Now, insiders say the Duke and Duchess have decided to reverse course and take a far more passive approach to their PR problem.

According to new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Harry and Meghan have decided to declare a truce in their war of words with the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Sources close to the situation say that Harry and Meghan have decided not to continue commenting on their private lives and personal relationships.

“That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” says one insider.

The source says that the Netflix doc marked the beginning of the Sussexes’ “era of visibility” and they now hope to begin a “year of reconciliation” with the royal family.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

It’s surprising news, not only because Harry and Meghan seem to have burned that bridge completely, but also because the couple made a lot of money telling their story to the world.

So how will the Sussexes support support themselves while maintaining this newfound commitment to privacy?

Well, they’re not without options.

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland n Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess stopped posting on their official Instagram page back in March of 2020, but they still have a whopping 9.4 million followers and a 5.82 percent engagement rate.

Industry experts note that if Harry and Meghan produced just 27 posts in a year, they could make $810,000.

It’s a far cry from the millions that they were earning with their lucrative book and TV deals, but if it’s a step toward repairing their relationships with the royals, such a pivot might be well worth the financial cost.