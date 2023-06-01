Christine Brown Closes LuLaRoe Business, Hints at Future Business Plans

We already know a great deal about Christine Brown’s personal future, don’t we?

The Sister Wives star is engaged to David Woolley and, according to recent reports, will be getting married some time this summer.

As for the TLC personality’s professional future, however?

It seems a little more vague.

Christine Brown is showing off both her engagement ring here, and a beverage she claims will help you lose weight. (Instagram)

“I’m closing my LuLaRoe business. Thank you so much everyone for all the fun lives and your support,” the 51-year old wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

She continued as follows, citing her daughter:

“You can still buy super comfortable and cute clothes with Mykelti. Her group is Mykelti’s Whimsical Boutique. She is incredibly entertaining and loves lives as well.”

This would be a reference to Christine’s popular Facebook Live sessions with members of her LulaRoe business.

Looking sharp! Christine Brown is enjoying some sunshine in this photo from Instagram. (Instagram)

The mother of six also let fans know she will still be joining them in live chats on occasion, writing:

“I LOVE our lives and want to start cooking with you again. What are some other fun lives we could have?”

Brown, as you likely know, is a terrific chef.

She was granted an online spinoff last February titled Cooking with Christine, although we aren’t sure if the series will return down the line.

(Instagram)

Christine and Janelle Brown are also salespeople for a rather shady business that claims to offer weight loss supplements.

Many believe it to be a pyramid scheme, however.

Both of the aforementioned women often post photos of themselves on social media with various products that this company claims can help you shed pounds.

None of them are FDA-approved, though, it seems worth mentioning.

Look at these great products, Christine Brown is saying here. She spends a lot of her time shilling for unproven weight loss supplements. (Instagram)

For the record, meanwhile, Christine’s LuLaRoe profile and customer registration page is still up and running.

It reads:

“I love selling clothes in a fun, enjoyable environment where people smile and have a great time finding clothes that make them feel good from the comfort of their own home!!”

“I’m blessed by working at home with a great team and when my girls help me it’s always a little crazy,” she added.

(Instagram)

Christine isn’t the only Sister Wife to work — or to have worked — for LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company founded in 2012.

Meri Brown started working as ambassador for the company in 2016… and has often pushed back on criticism she’s received for being part of this scheme.

“There’s a reason things happen the way they do,” Meri wrote in September 2021.

“I’m loud and proud LuLaRoe. I’m grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other up, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity.

“I’m not going anywhere, LuLaRoe isn’t going anywhere, we’re here for the long haul, and happy about it!”