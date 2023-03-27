Janelle Brown Earns Prestigious Business Award, Outpaces BFF in Supplement Sales

Janelle Brown may be under fire for her association with a possible pyramid scheme these days.

But Janelle Brown is also on fire when it comes to her role within this organization.

The veteran Sister Wives star, as we’ve documented at length in the past, works as a salesperson for Plexus Worldwide, a diet and supplement company that claims its products can help you lose weight.

Plenty of critics have plenty of concerns about how this business is run, however.

Putting those worries aside for a moment, however, we can now confirm that Janelle is excelling in this position.

A recent report from Plexus reveale that while Christine Brown and Janelle Brown were both ranked in the “Top VIP Customer Sign Ups” and “Top Business Building Bonuses” in early March… the latter earned the title of “Diamond Brand Ambassador” this month.

According to Plexus, this means that Janelle is at the “pinnacle of leadership” at the company.

Relatedly, Christine, made it to the second-highest leadership rank, which is called a “Sapphire Brand Ambassador.”

Christine and Janelle Brown pose for a photo together at Logan Brown’s wedding.

Janelle has long praised the weight loss company, alleged it helped to “rid my sugar monster, reduce brain fog, reduce inflammation, and lose weight, gain energy and so much more!”

She very often shares messages such as this on her various social media accounts.

Late last week, she even took to Instagram to show fans her hotel room while attending a three-day Plexus leadership conference.

“I’ve never smelled orange blossoms! There are trees all over the resort property. It’s such a heavenly scent! Who knew?!”

The official Plexus website claims it is “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness.”

It allegedly helps to rid the “body of the bad stuff” and “pave the way to better digestive health.”

Heck, “Plexus products work,” the website emphasizes, adding that these items that are “the highest quality non-GMO, 100% vegetarian, and gluten free, wherever possible.”

Sounds totally amazing, doesn’t it?

Looking great! Janelle Brown has a very cute smirk on her face in this photo of the Sister Wives star.

Continue to scroll through the official website further, though, and the shady multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

Sounds VERY much like a multi-level marketing company in our opinion.

Janelle Brown appears to have slimmed down of late. She looks great, doesn’t she?

This seems notable (and troubling) because Meri Brown has also been accused of shilling for a similarly shady operation, LuLaRoe.

This TLC personality has denied such an allegation, clapping back last May:

“Fun fact, a pyramid scheme is when you pay money and you don’t get anything in return,” Brown fired back.

“But with LuLaRoe you actually get something in return, and that’s called super cute clothes!

“I’m grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other up, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity.”