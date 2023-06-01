Leah Messer Hit With $290,000 Tax Lien, Bringing Total IRS Debt to Whopping $780,000!

Leah Messer has been through a lot during her years with the Teen Mom franchise.

We’ve seen Leah get divorced, struggle with addiction, and help one of her children battle serious health issues — and then there was whatever the hell happened with Jaylan Mobley last year.

But the upside of enduring all that turmoil in the public eye is that Leah has made a lot of money through her involvement with MTV.

Unfortunately, it seems no one told her she was supposed to be forking over some of that cash to the IRS!

Leah Messer appears to be in the midst of some major financial difficulties. The MTV star owes $780,000 in taxes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yes, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Leah has been hit with yet another lien from the IRS, bringing her total tax debt to $780,000.

The new lien is in the amount of $290,297, a result of unpaid federal taxes for the years 2018, 2020 and 2021.

We don’t know if Leah has filed her 2022 return yet — the deadline was in April, though she might have requested an extension — but it’s safe to assume she racked up even more debt last year!

Leah Messer looks like she just got some bad news in this screenshot from MTV. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Now obviously, that’s a whole lot of money for anyone to owe under any circumstances.

But Leah’s case is more dire than those of most other celebs who have fallen deep into IRS debt.

As we mentioned earlier, she’s made a ton of money during her time on MTV — upwards of $350,000 from the network, and, by some estimates, another $200k from sponsored content deals.

Leah Messer might be done with the Teen Mom franchise. (Photo via MTV) (Photo Credit: MTV)

But the gravy train will likely be coming to a halt in the relatively near future.

Ratings across the Teen Mom franchise have been on the decline for several years now.

Currently, it looks as though Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will return for at least one more season, but Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — two shows on which Leah was a regular cast member — appear to have gotten the axe.

Leah Messer addresses the camera here as part of the Teen Mom crossover special in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

So Leah’s salary will be lower this year than it was last year — and it seems likely that her employment with MTV will come to an end entirely in the very near future.

As for how she got into this mess, Leah says she was far too generous in her early years as a reality star.

“I always want people to know I’m still that humble person and I felt [that] giving to everyone, I would get in return … but in the end it still hurt me,” she said during a recent appearance on Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Leah Messer is in the car here, talking to fans on Instagram about her love life. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“It hurt me, like, it caused one of my divorces, with Jeremy [Calvert], because I would be giving to everyone. I gave my dad $40,000, just to keep my dad around … .”

Leah also revealed that she shelled out large amounts of cash to enable her friends and family to “have cars and houses and this and that.”

Hopefully, some of the people she helped out will be able reciprocate that generosity in the years to come.

Because it sounds like Leah might need all the help she can get.