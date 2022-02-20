Christine Brown Scores Sister Wives Spinoff: Get All the Delicious Details!

Christine Brown is single, and ready to mingle...

... with various ingredients in the kitchen via her very own upcoming reality show!

On Sunday afternoon, the Sister Wives star and the network she has called home for years announced that the mothe of six will soon anchor her very own reality show.

No, folks, this is not a drill.

In a preview clip shared to TLC's Instagram page, Christine shared with viewers how much she loves "to cook."

The Sister Wives' cast member also mentioned how her recipes are "delicious" and "super easy to make," prior to dropping the huge news:

"So get your apron ready! Because Cooking With Just Christine is coming to TLC.com."

As the footage played, Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Truely Grace, popped up on screen, checking out her mother's cooking skills in the process.

"A taste of something new!" reads the caption to the preview, concluding as follows:

Sister Wives' Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series.

No premiere date has been announced for the series.

But Sister Wives fans have been clamoring for Christine to be given her own series for months, ever since she announced in November that she was leaving her spiritual spouse.

They had maybe been hoping for a show that chronicled Christine's search for a new partner -- but this should more than suffice.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TTLC personality wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Over the last few weeks, meanwhile, Christine has opened up in even greater detail about her decision to leave Kody.

"I just had to be always positive and upbeat and 'whatever you need' and 'absolutely,'" Christine tells host Sukyana Krishnan on part three of the reunion special, for example, which airs on February 20.

She adds of herr Yes Woman persona over the years:

"I didn't mind, it was what I did, it was completely fine...until it wasn't. All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn't anymore."

Christine goes on to say on the special that everything turned when her dad asked her, "At what point are you going to start saying, 'No?'"

From then on, she chose to change her ways and began standing up for herself -- much to her selfish spouse's chagrin.

"I think that he heard but he had no idea what to do because I changed so much in the blink [of an eye]," Christine confesses on air.

"Everything changed and Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and then we just withdrew."

Previously on Season 16, viewers witnessed how Kody stopped having sex with Christine because he believes she betrayed him in some fashion.

That appears to have been the final romantic straw.

“Kody and I are divorced,” Christine also says in clip already released from the Sunday, February 20, installment of the TLC reality show.

Speaking to the host of the one-on-one special, the mother of six adds:

“We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken.

"And it felt, well, freeing."

We hopefully speak for every TLC viewer when we say: Bravo, Christine!

Kody, meanwhile, offers his perspective on the breakup in this same footage.

“Christine’s moved; she’s left. We are no longer married,” he says on stage.

“I love her, and I don’t know what to do ‘cause I’ve got the grief but I’m still angry. I’ll take the grief right now for a little while just to be out of the anger phase, and then [I’m] just moving on.

"[I] just [want to] have a good life and find happiness.”