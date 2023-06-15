Treat Williams "Flew Through the Air," Was Alert in Wake of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

We have an update on the tragic death of Treat Williams.

As previously reported, the veteran actor died this past Monday due to injuries he sustained in a horrific motorcycle accident.

He was 71 years old.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” said Williams’ agent by way of confirmation a few days ago.

Treat Williams attends weSPARKLE Take V “Broadway/Comedy Tonight” at the Alex Theatre on May 23, 2006 in Glendale, California. (Getty)

Now, following a number of tributes paid to Williams, a witness to this awful crash has spoken to The Daily Mail.

“He was totally alert, answering questions,” Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto, which is adjacent to the crash site in Dorset, Vermont, told the Daily Mail Wednesday.

Rapphahn told this outlet that he was standing directly outside his shop when the accident took place.

“I saw Treat go flying through the air,” Rapphahn recalled, adding that the Everwood star was wearing a helmet. “The tire was still spinning.”

Treat Williams arrives at the 2019 RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Very frightening stuff.

Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

Just hours before his death, the actor posted a video on Instagram showing off his Vermont farm and the joy he took in mowing its lawn.

Police said Williams “was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle” after a 2008 Honda Element “attempted to turn left into a parking lot… stopped, signaled a left turn and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams.”

(Hallmark Channel)

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988, and their two kids, Gill and Elinor.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident,” said his family late Monday.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

“It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films’ ‘The Great Alaskan Race’ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood. (Getty)

Vivien Cardone, who portrayed Treat’s TV daughter Delia on Everwood, shared one of the more memorable messages about Williams this week on social media.

“My heart is shattered,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You were my second father, both on and off screen. In a strange new place, surrounded by unfamiliar people, you were the first person who made Utah and Everwood feel like home.”

Treat Williams appeared in over 120 movies and TV shows. May he rest in peace. (Getty)

The actress aded:

