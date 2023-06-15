Gino and Jasmine Immediately Fight While Trying to Make Dinner

It doesn’t take bringing up a will or a prenup to send Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda into a fight.

All that it takes is an attempt to make dinner. On their very first night in the new apartment.

That’s how you know that a couple has that spark — the kind of spark that can ignite a disastrous wildfire.

With lots of drama and zero conflict resolution skills in sight, Gino and Jasmine set each other off. All over … potatoes?

A sneak peek ahead of Sunday, June 18’s Season 6, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days shows Gino and Jasmine clash.

They are in Jasmine’s luxury, $3,000-per-month apartment.

And while Gino awkwardly fidgets while sitting on the bed, Jasmine is in the kitchen. Jasmine is in the kitchen yelling and cursing at him.

Apparently, Jasmine really wanted “to cook a goddamn vegan food” for Gino.

She, um, yelled part of that.

That is not an ideal way to speak to one’s partner. And it’s clearly causing Gino to grow increasingly agitated.

Rubbing his forehead (below the brim of his conspicuous hat, of course), Gino nervously asks her to not raise her voice.

That is a reasonable request. In fact, even if she were simply calling out to the other room, it might be more polite to travel from room to room and speak. You know, like civilized people.

But what is all of this about?

“I’m just trying to cook for you, Gino,” Jasmine says.

She then begins to tear up.

In the other room, Gino is fiddling with his feet. Neither of them seem willing to be in the room with the other at present.

Gino tells her that he understands that, but that he needs “the proper equipment.”

Apparently, there are some utensils missing from the kitchen.

Jasmine tearfully asks him, “Just because I asked you to peel a few potatoes, what is wrong with that?”

Okay, so it sounds like Jasmine had this big romantic idea of making dinner for Gino, with Gino’s help.

We didn’t see what happened before Parade‘s sneak peek clip, but clearly, Gino declined.

She didn’t have one or more tools that he deemed necessary for peeling potatoes.

“Jasmine doesn’t listen to me a lot of times when I try to speak to her,” Gino tells the camera from the other room.

“Like it goes from one ear to out the other,” he laments.

“I don’t want to upset her,” Gino clarifies. “But Jasmine needs to understand that she can’t walk all over me and I’m gonna stand up for myself.”

“It hurts me that he treats me bad,” a tearful Jasmine tells producers.

“But at the same time it hurts me that he’s hurt,” she explains. “Because I don’t know how his freakin’ mind works.”

Jasmine continues: “and maybe he’s suffering and I feel bad that he got angry.”

Beginning to truly sob, Jasmine goes on.

“Like, I really tried to take care of everything and I really thought this was going to be fun,” she expresses.

“We were going to enjoy it,” Jasmine regrets, “and we were going to be at this moment happily eating our food.”

“I just want to make him happy but I can’t,” Jasmine sobs.

Gino emerges from the room and shuffles into the kitchen to sit down and face Jasmine.

He asks why she’s crying. It’s a fair question. Jasmine answers that she is crying because he’s “mad at” her.

Gino replies that he is not mad at her.

Instead, he says, he would just like to have the right “equipment” in the kitchen if they’re going to cook. Especially if hes’ going to feel comfortable helping her cook.

Jasmine explains that, in essence, this was never a priority for her.

It’s a little hard to make out her words through the tears, but it sounds like she grew up without some of the right kitchen tools. So she made do.

As a result, Jasmine brings some goblin vibes to the kitchen, even in an expensive apartment. “That’s the way I am,” she explains.

None of that explains why she felt that he was angry, or why she was yelling, cursing, or crying. It’s doubtful that this will make any more sense on Sunday’s episode.