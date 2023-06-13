Treat Williams Dead at 71: Everwood Stars, Friends and Co-Workers Pay Tribute

As previously reported, Treat Williams was killed this week in a fatal motorcycle accident.

The veteran actor, who had over 120 credits to his name at the time of this crash, was 71 years old.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” said Williams’ agent by way of confirmation, adding on Monday:

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year.

Treat Williams arrives at the 2019 RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

The agent wasn’t the only person to pay tribute to Williams, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in 1979’s Hair and anchored Everwood for four seasons on The CW, starting in 2006.

“The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” wrote Emily VanCamp alongside an old photo of her Everwood colleague.

Added Scott Wolf, “I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted.”

“This news is devastating,” added Gregory Smith, who played Williams’ television son, Ephram.

“Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much.”

(Hallmark Channel)

Williams, meanwhile, also played Taylor Kinney’s father, Benny Severide, on Chicago Fire, which he appeared on for seven seasons between 2013 and 2018.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney told People Magazine in an exclusive statement, adding:

“He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room.

“We all send love, he will be missed.”

Treat Williams is being mourned by all who knew and loved him. (Getty)

Vivien Cardone, who portrayed Treat’s TV daughter Delia, also shared how she’ll remember him.

“My heart is shattered,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You were my second father, both on and off screen. In a strange new place, surrounded by unfamiliar people, you were the first person who made Utah and Everwood feel like home.”

Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films’ ‘The Great Alaskan Race’ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood. (Getty)

Reflecting on how Williams’ death came less than two weeks after the passing of fellow Everwood star John Beasley, the actress noted:

“John was the soul of our little show” while Treat was “its beating heart, the one who brought us all together, who made us feel like a family.

“Thank you for always being there for me, for keeping our relationship strong all of these years after our time on Everwood had passed.

“Thank you for treating me, my siblings, and my mother like we were your own flesh and blood. Thank you for being a shining example of dedication, commitment, and humility in the world of Hollywood.

“Thank you for making those years on Everwood the most magical and cherished memories of my childhood. You will always be my TV Papa. I love you so much.”

Treat Williams appeared in over 120 movies and TV shows. May he rest in peace. (Getty)

Finally, the actor’s family released a statement that reads as follows…

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

“It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief.

“To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”