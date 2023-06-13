Kevin Federline Fires Back: I Never Said Britney Was on Meth! Stop Lying!

After an astonishing accusation emerged from a notorious British tabloid, Britney Spears’ ex-husband hit back.

Kevin Federline denied claiming that Britney was using meth, accusing the documentary filmmaker of fabricating his words.

Now, the notorious British tabloid that printed the claims is doubling down.

And Kevin is firing back through his attorney, saying that people are straight-up lying to make his ex look like an addict and him look like a snitch.

Mail on Sunday first reported that Kevin Federline had expressed fears that Britney Spears was on, of all things, crystal meth.

That report came by way of journalist Daphne Barak, who spent months working on a documentary with Kevin.

The allegation is that Kevin made these remarks during that time. He asserts that not only is Britney not on meth, but that he never suggested otherwise.

However, Daphne Barak is insisting that he made the statement, even though he has publicly denied it.

A representative for Mail on Sunday spoke to TMZ on the subject, and did not mince words.

“Daphne Barak has assured us that the quotes attributed to Kevin and the family are accurate,” the tabloid claimed.

“And,” the rep insisted, “fairly reflect the interviews conducted.”

These were allegedly interviews “in which Kevin expressed his fears that Britney might be using crystal meth to Daphne and to her producer Erbil Gunasti and members of the film crew.”

The rep claimed that “He did so clearly and repeatedly.”

And there is even more.

“Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation, as he saw it,” the rep added.

Mail on Sunday‘s representative explained that this was “because that would be the way to get help for Britney.”

Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, also spoke to TMZ about the British tabloid’s claims.

“Mail on Sunday knows no more than what they were told by Daphne,” he acknowledged.

“Accurate reporting might mean they accurately took down what Daphne told them,” Kaplan allowed. “But in no way means what Daphne told them was accurate.”

Previously, Kevin Federline directly told TMZ: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies.”

He continued at the time: “and publish the heart ache our family has endured.”

Kevin added: “along with the trauma of our minor children.” That’s all pretty vague.

Obviously, there’s nothing morally “wrong” with taking meth or any other substance. But that doesn’t mean that a false accusation of taking meth isn’t defamatory.

We don’t claim to have secret knowledge of what Kevin did or did not say to documentary filmmakers or a notorious British tabloid.

But it does seem unlikely that Britney, who spent years medicated against her will and for whom just drinking coffee is a novelty, decided to start a meth habit in 2022.