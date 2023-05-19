Tom Sandoval's Secret Third Cheating Partner: Here's Why Fans Think It's Billie Lee!

We all know Tom Sandoval is a cheater.

That fact was well established by the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, and you might even be sick of hearing about Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

That’s why we’re gonna shift our focus to that other time when Tom cheated on Ariana Madix.

No, we’re not talking about his infamous dalliance with Miami Girl.

While that was certainly shady — especially since Tom looked this woman in the eye and angrily denied ever sleeping with her — he and Ariana both agree that they weren’t exclusive yet, so that’s not really cheating.

But despite his “nice guy” reputation, Sandoval cheated with at least one other woman during his nine-year relationship with Ariana.

He admitted as much in his tense conversation with Scheana Shay on Wednesday’s Vanderpump season finale.

“So other than Miami Girl, this was the first time you ever cheated on Ariana?” Scheana asked at one point.

“There was one other time,” Tom sheepishly confessed.

“You’re sick. Just a random person?” she then asked.

“Well, no. It’s not fair, I’m not going into it,” Tom said.

Later that night, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana revealed that Tom’s mystery side-piece is someone who’s not on the show, but who might be familiar to fans.

This led many to conclude that it was someone who used to be on the show.

Now, there’s only one former cast member who’s been accused of secretly hooking up with Sandoval — and it ain’t Laura-Leigh of Vail Bloom!

No, Billie Lee is the most likely culprit here — at least that’s the case according to Vanderpump‘s resident Sandoval sleuth, Lala Kent.

“I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people. A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do,” Kent said in a confessional segment during this week’s episode.

“We need to open that case back up,” Kent added.

“It went cold, and I don’t think it need [sic] to be cold no more.”

The show then cut to some never-before-seen footage in which Kristen Doute alleged that Tom slept with Billie.

Now, Lala and Kristen have both been known to toss out reckless allegations from time to time.

But they might be onto something here.

After all, Sandoval and Billie have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks.

And since Tom is reportedly single again after being dumped by Raquel, it’s very possible that his relationship with Lee is more than platonic.

And since Vanderpump Season 11 is set to start filming this summer, the timing for a new scandalous romance couldn’t be better!