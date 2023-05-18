Tom Sandoval Comes Clean: I Cheated on Ariana Madix With SEVERAL Women!

Well, after months of hearsay and speculation, it’s all finally out there.

Thursday night’s Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale laid bare all the details of the Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

The episode was fittingly titled “#Scandoval” and it contained salacious details that even the thousands of online sleuths who have become obsessed with this situation had failed to unearth.

The timeline of the affair turned out to be similar to the one that fans had pieced together:

Tom Sandoval is not very popular with his co-stars these days. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

It’s now been confirmed that Tom and Raquel first hooked up in August, around the time that Ariana’s dog died.

The affair continued undetected — on and off, Sandoval insists — until March 1, when Tom’s phone fell out of his pocket while he was performing with his band, and Ariana discovered the awful truth.

But to the surprise of many, Sandoval’s affair with was not the first time that he had been unfaithful to Madix.

Ariana speaks her mind in a trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

In his argument with Ariana (and for the record, it seems those two are still living together!), both parties alluded to the fact that the infamous Miami Girl hookup really happened.

But it wasn’t until Tom poured his heart to a furious Scheana Shay later in the episode that we got the full story of his serial infidelity.

Sandoval began by lamely arguing that he had experienced a “spiritual awakening” when he turned 40 and had been planning on dumping Ariana for several months.

Scheana Shay reacts to the news of Tom Sandoval’s infidelity. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

“But you didn’t, you f—ed her best friend instead. The person I knew wouldn’t do this,” Shay countered.

She then revealed that she always believed he cheated on Ariana with Miami Girl way back Season 3.

“Ariana has always known the truth about that,” Tom said, basically admitting that the rumors were true.

“So other than Miami Girl, this was the first time you ever cheated on Ariana?” Scheana pressed.

Tom Sandoval gleefully lied about his affair with Raquel Leviss on previous episodes of Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

“There was one other time,” Tom sheepishly confessed.

“You’re sick. Just a random person?” she then asked.

“Well, no. It’s not fair, I’m not going into it,” Tom said.

At that point, Scheana declared that she can no longer be friends with Tom and basically kicked him out of her house.

The current season of Vanderpump Rules has been terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

After the episode aired, Ariana appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What What Happens Live, where she stated that she knows the identity of Tom’s third cheating partner but doesn’t feel comfortable divulging that information publicly.

She also revealed that she knew Sandoval had had sex with Miami Girl early in their relationship, but she helped him keep his secret, as they were not yet exclusive at the time of that dalliance.

Folks, that means Jax Taylor has been telling the truth about the Miami Girl situation for years!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have a new show where they do nothing but roast their former castmates. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

Obviously, no one has more right to be angry with Tom than Ariana.

But we’re a little pissed at the guy for making us defend Jax freakin’ Taylor!

Not only that, he opened the door for Kristen freakin’ Doute to return to the show!

Kristen Doute made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules Season 10. (Photo via Bravo) (Bravo)

The man is out here actively making the world a worse place with his dong.

Hopefully, Ariana realizes the magnitude of the bullet she dodged.

Now all she has to do is kick Sandoval out of her house so she can finally move on with her life!