Tom Sandoval: Hooking Up With Former Vanderpump Co-Star Billie Lee?

As you’ve certainly heard by now, Tom Sandoval carried on a several-month affair with Raquel Leviss while he was still living with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The fallout from the scandal has been tremendous, and Tom and Raquel are now the most widely-reviled reality stars in recent memory.

Not surprisingly, all that criticism has taken a major psychological toll, and Raquel checked into a mental healthcare facility last week.

So Tom will be separated from his new boo for the foreseeable future — but that doesn’t mean he’s spending his nights alone.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

As we reported earlier this week, Sandoval has been spending time with former Vanderpump Rules cast member Bill Lee.

The two hung out at a musicians’ convention in Los Angeles over the weekend, while Ariana attended Coachella with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

Ariana Madix has already moved on from Tom Sandoval! (Photo via Instagram)

And there’s to believe that these two are more than just friends.

According to a new report from Page Six, Lee has been spending the night at Sandoval’s house while Leviss is in treatment.

The former SUR hostess was allegedly seen entering Tom’s house on Sunday night and exiting the residence the following morning wearing the same clothes.

SUR hostess Billie Lee quit Vanderpump Rules after just two seasons. Sources claim the abrupt decision was a result of tension between Billie and her co-stars. (Photo via Bravo)

Obviously, we don’t know for sure if there’s anything romantic or sexual going on between these two, but it looks as though Billie is at least providing Tom with a shoulder to cry on.

And for obvious reasons, she’s not very popular with the rest of the Vanderpump cast at the moment.

Kristen Doute lashed out at Billie in a recent Instagram comment, essentially accusing Lee of playing both sides of the fence.

“As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out [about the affair]… smh,” Doute commented on a post about Billie and Tom.

Lee was quick to fire back with a comment of her own, writing, “Ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is!”

It’s yet another subplot in the never-ending saga that fans have dubbed the Scandoval — but fortunately, Ariana appears to be over it.

Ariana speaks her mind in a trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. She’s become a major fan favorite in recent weeks. (Photo via Bravo)

Madix seems to have moved on with Daniel, and while the relationship is obviously very new, insiders say the two of them have been inseparable.

With any luck, Ariana is done reading tabloid headlines about her shady ex, and she’s focused entirely on living her best life.

Actually, she might want to stay up on the latest gossip, if only so she knows who not to trust.

Ya can’t be too careful in the group she runs with!