Caroline Manzo: I Didn’t Rat Out Teresa Giudice for Fraud, But I Know Who Did!

These days, it looks like Caroline Manzo is pretty much done with the Real Housewives world.

But there was a time that she was not only part of it, but seemingly at the center of one of the franchise’s most infamous moments.

A decade ago, Teresa Giudice and her then-husband faced fraud charges. These financial crimes sent her to prison and caused her husband’s deportation, tearing apart her family.

Teresa accused Caroline of not only predicting this but making it happen. Caroline says that she didn’t call the FBI, but …

Appearing in a Page Six video on YouTube, Caroline Manzo addressed a major rumor about her history on RHONJ.

As you can see for yourself in the Page Six video below, Caroline Manzo is denying all claims that she was behind Teresa Giudice’s 2013 fraud indictment.

She has something to add, however. It’s really more of a tease.

“I know who did,” she announced on Thursday, during the live recording of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Teresa Giudice expresses that she feels so embarrassed that her family is causing problems.

“PS,” Caroline then openly teased, “I was there.”

As if fearing that her mother might go further, Lauren Manzo quickly chimed in.

“But,” she inserted, “we’ll never say who it was.”

Appearing on New York Live, Caroline Manzo mostly wanted to discuss her cooking show. Mostly.

According to Caroline, she saw all of this unfold and knows who is behind it all.

However, she added that she “took the fall” instead of exposing the person who tipped off authorities.

Why? The answer, Caroline simply replied, is that “I am not [a rat].”

Teresa Giudice knows that she can come on a little strong sometimes. That is a colossal understatement.

“It’s not even about being a rat,” Caroline then elaborated. Rather, she was thinking more of others than her own reputation.

“There’s this thing called collateral damage,” she went on.

“So, when you say something, who’s going to hurt?” Caroline posited. “Who is this going to hurt by saying this truth?”

Wearing a faded gold sleeveless blouse, Teresa Giudice posed for this photo in Paris, France.

“You can believe whatever you like about me,” Caroline assured fans and critics alike.

“I know I never did,” she went on, “I could never do that.”

At the luau at the shore, Teresa Giudice did not enjoy a confrontation over her "warnings" to new Housewives about one of her castmates.

“But,” Caroline went on, “if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality.”

She promised that “It’s not going to change my day.”

Caroline said that she put up with the blame “to protect people that didn’t deserve the collateral damage and the fallout once it comes out.”

Caroline did acknowledge that this blame has felt “hurtful.” But she praised the solidarity of her family.

“I’ve got my baby, I’ve got my children, we’re all healthy. I have a healthy marriage …” she noted. “I don’t give a f–k what you think about me because the fact remains the same.”

Teresa has previously pointed the blame at her. We wonder how she will respond when she hears this.