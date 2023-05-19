Dixie D’Amelio Hospitalized After Apparent Seizure Symptoms

Over the past few years, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have taken portions of the internet by storm.

The TikTok influencers have been lucky. But sometimes, luck runs out.

On Thursday afternoon, 21-year-old singer and social media personality Dixie suffered a health scare.

She was in the middle of work. Sudden symptoms forced her to take a break — and an ambulance ride to the hospital.

TMZ reports that Dixie D’Amelio was working in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 18.

At around 3 PM, she found herself feeling faint.

This sensation can come for multiple causes. Some are almost innocuous, while others can be life-threatening. Some of those around her even feared that she might have a seizure.

As a result, Dixie rode to the hospital and an ambulance.

Fortunately, her prognosis was good — because her diagnosis was mild. She was dehydrated.

The TikTok star received fluids intravenously in order to restore her health as quickly as possible.

TMZ reported later on Thursday that Dixie was feeling much better despite her hospitalization — or, rather, because of it.

In fact, she still planed to attend the D’Amelio family’s shoe launch, which took place on Thursday night.

Dixie herself confirmed that report, albeit indirectly, joking that she had simply been “too excited” about the shoe launch. As if that had been the cause of her health scare.

In case anyone had been worried about Dixie but didn’t see her Snap (because it’s 2023 and not everyone is paid to use Snapchat), her sister stepped in.

On Thursday, Charli reassured fans that things were going to be okay.

“She was just dehydrated, and she got some fluids,” the 19-year-old influencer announced.

Like her sister, she also seized the opportunity to remind everyone about their upcoming event — the one that happened on Thursday night.

“But she’s gonna be at the D’Amelio Footwear launch tonight, so you will see her,” Charli told the world.

“She is coming,” she emphasized of her older sister. “She’s just getting ready right now.”

Crisis averted!

Genuinely, anyone who has fainted or simply found themselves feeling overcome with dizziness or an inability to stand knows how scary it can be.

Often, it can mean exhaustion, dehydration, or a fever. But it can also have more serious causes — particularly as a widespread virus has left many people much more susceptible to strokes and other horrors, even at jarringly young ages.

We are glad that Dixie recovered.

And we hope that it was not just her very professional attitude that had her bouncing back to work so quickly.

Don’t forget to hydrate, everyone!