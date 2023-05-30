Yohan Basically Dumps Daniele at the Tell All: She Goes Her Way, I Go Mine!

Over Memorial Day weekend, things went from bad to worse for Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All Part 3.

Even before things broke down, they both admitted to feeling unhappy — at least, at times — in their marriage.

As the Tell All continued, Yohan’s insecurities spiked. He became angry, threatening, and seeming told a bold-faced lie. Meanwhile, Daniele was in tears.

And that was before Yohan declared that their marriage was basically over.

(TLC)

As Shaun Robinson turned the Tell All Part 3’s attention to Daniele and Yohan, she asked them to rank their marriage. Daniele answered in extreme highs and lows, while Yohan answered that it essentially ranged between below average to very unhappy.

Daniele and Yohan spoke about how they have problems with communication and with trust. They argue about money and insult each other sometimes, which are just symptoms of these underlying problems.

Then, Daniele admitted that she is “never really done” with the marriage, despite statements to the contrary. They both get angry and say things that they do not mean … which is neither healthy nor helpful.

(TLC)

The Tell All played footage of when Yohan humiliated Daniele at his birthday party, in front of his family. That hurt — and everyone saw it.

According to Yohan, he snubbed her like that because Daniele has the audacity to have a friend who was also her ex.

Daniele noted that this was a separate issue, something that they could have talked about any other day. Yohan was the one who decided to make it part of his birthday.

(TLC)

“I think that this was avoidable,” Debbie said about this major issue in the couple’s marriage. But, oddly, she was Team Yohan. “When you bring an ex fun-bunny guy into it, it’s insulting.”

Many viewers are concluding that Debbie’s position is generational. For some folks, being friends with your ex is extremely normal unless it was a bad breakup. For others, it “isn’t done.”

Meanwhile, a lot of people got a kick out of Debbie calling Taylen a “fun-bunny.” She has a way with words.

(TLC)

Castmates weighed in. Jen noted that she understands jealousy, but asked: “If I can’t trust the person, why am I in the relationship to begin with?”

When Tim Malcolm asked how Daniele would respond if the situation were reversed, she said that she would invite the woman to her birthday to “meet this bitch.” She wants to know about Yohan’s past, because she has met so few of his friends.

That sounds great and it sounds very healthy. Though Daniele is a very passionate person, so we have to wonder if the reality would actually look like that.

(TLC)

Daniele’s friend Taylen Alexander then joined the Tell All. The two boned for several months a few years ago, and Yohan has chosen to view their continued friendship as a personal attack.

Yohan announced that he’s so sure that Daniele still has feelings for Taylen because she has pictures of him at home. Oh, does she have pics of him on the wall? In frames? That would be wild!

But it’s not the case. Daniele just has every photo that she’s ever taken in a photo collection. Some of them feature Taylen. One has to wonder why Yohan feels that an album is that threatening.

(TLC)

When the Tell All played Daniele’s chat with Taylen where they caught up and she told him about recent struggles with Yohan, her husband flipped out.

In his mind, her sharing this meant that she was “making fun of” him. She wasn’t — she was just catching up with a friend, and countless people do every day.

Yohan vowed that this was “going to cost” Daniele, that she would “regret” this. It is possible to sound childish and toxic in the same breath, and he really nailed it.

(TLC)

He didn’t stop there. Yohan announced to the Tell All that he was only with Daniele “until the lease is up.”

At that point, he added, “she goes her way and I go mine.” He even claimed that he no longer felt love for her.

“She can have all the friends she wants now,” Yohan then taunted. Daniele sat their quietly while he said all of this.

(TLC)

This was obviously just Yohan saying hurtful things because he was angry, and Gabe pointed out that he clearly still cares.

Thankfully, Veronica called out how unacceptable Yohan’s threatening tone about making Daniele “pay” was.

“I don’t like that s–t at all,” she commented. Thank you, Veronica. We don’t, either.

(TLC)

When the topic turns to equality in the relationship, Daniele admits that she unfortunately has to be in the driver’s seat of the marriage. If not, things don’t happen.

Daniele claims that she has to pay the rent, because Yohan won’t. To be fair, we did see the electricity go out this season when Yohan had not paid the electric bill. So her characterization sounds believable.

Everyone pointed out that Yohan wants Daniele to bow down to his demands like he’s the lord of his castle, but can’t seem to handle these basic responsibilities. We have seen this dynamic before on this franchise.

(TLC)

This is when Yohan made an outlandish claim — that Daniele only pays these bills with money that he gives her. That they split expenses 50/50.

Daniele looked stunned into silence, reacting with shock and embarrassment. Why? Because it’s not true.

We haven’t reviewed their financial records and it’s unlikely that we’ll get to. Viewers can draw their own conclusions … and more or less everyone believes that Yohan decided to tell a bold-faced lie because he wanted to save face.

(TLC)

For some reason, Daniele opted to not ask for a divorce (Yohan already basically had) but to instead suggest marriage counseling.

“No,” Yohan replied. “I’m not interesting in therapy.”

That should be it for them. But, as we all know, they both say hurtful things and then backtrack. It’s a toxic trait, but it also likely means that they won’t break up. Even though they really, really should.