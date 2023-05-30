1,000-Lb Sisters Attend Concert, Come Together Amid Mutual Marriage Collapses

At least they’ll always have each other, you know?

Over this past weekend — while each side deals with an impending divorce and the unfortunate realization that their marriages have come to an end — Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton got together.

The latter documented the 1000-Lb. Sisters’ night out as they attended a Kevin Gates concert, uploading a number of photos from the even on Instagram.

As of this writing, the post has garnered over 26,000 Likes.

Amy simply tagged her sibling and Gates himself as a caption to the carousal of snapshots, although they earned many glowing comments from those who continue to support the Slatons amid their sad romantic woes.

“I’m so happy you sisters can make new memories. Seriously that makes me so happy,” one person wrote, for example.

Added another:

“So happy the two of you can finally do fun things together like go out to concerts!!”

As recently as just a few months ago, this sort of trip would have been practically impossible.

But Tammy has lost hundreds of pounds and doesn’t need a wheelchair or any spare oxygen to get around these days.

She has come a very, VERY long way.

“So proud of you❤️,” Tammy’s weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, wrote as a comment on a previous set of photos her client uploaded to social media.

However, while Tammy’s personal journey toward improved health is going very well, the same cannot be said of her relationship.

Following just five months of marriage to Caleb Willingham, multiple outlets reported that Slaton is preparing to file for divorce.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a Sun insider claimed last month, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program…

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.”

Amy, for her part, can sort of relate.

She is in the process of splitting from estranged husband Michael Halterman, who former high school sweetheart, her husband of four years and the father of her two kids.

It sounds like things are pretty ugly between the ex-spouses, too, as a judge has ruled they must remain 500 feet apart at all times.

Based on a 911 call dispatch document, Amy claimed Michael started “throwing things” during an intense argument on Friday, February 24.

The couple were arguing about their split; and, according to this same report, neither was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when an officer arrived on the scene around 2:30 pm.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the cop later documented.

The 1000-lb Sisters star also claimed Michael eventually “became violent” and started “throwing things” with two-year old soon Gage and eight-month old son Glenn present in the home.

The latest we heard, Amy is living back at home in Kentucky with her two sons, while Michael resides with his mother.

He gets custody of the kids on weekends only, which likely explains why Amy was able to attend the aforementioned concert.

It’s all very sad.

But like we stated at the outset of this article:

At least Amy and Tammy have each other.

