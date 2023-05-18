Debbie Johnson and Larissa Lima Reunite in Vegas: Coltee Who?

Last month, we reported that 90 Day Fiance legend Larissa Lima was returning to Las Vegas. It was not under happy circumstances.

Though Debbie Johnson is moving to Canada for her happily ever after with Tony Starcevich, Vegas was her home for many years.

Is it any wonder that these former in-laws crossed paths? But it wasn’t by accident.

They have grown a lot as people since Colt first brought them into conflict.

90 Day: The Single Life star Debbie Johnson shared a photo featuring her man, Tony Starcevich, and her former daughter-in-law, Larissa Lima. The three hung out in Vegas in May 2023. (Instagram)

This week, 90 Day: The Single Life alum Debbie Johnson shared this photo on her Instagram. Larissa shared he same pic.

“What a fantastic day,” Debbie wrote. “Having dinner with 2 of my favorite people.”

She identified them as “Larissa @larissalimareal and my love Tony @rose.tattoo1977.”

In her Instagram caption, Debbie Johnson explained what she was up to in Vegas. (Instagram)

“Enjoying the company and a fantastic dinner,” Debbie endorsed. “The best Brazilian food in Vegas. @fogo de Chao.”

She expressed: “Thank you Larissa for dinner and it was so nice catching up.”

In conclusion, Debbie gushed: “We love you girl!”

Larissa Lima and other 90 Day Fiance legends replied to Larissa’s former MIL’s photo and caption, signaling their approval. (Instagram)

Larissa herself left a string of red heart emojis as a comment under Debbie’s post.

When she shared the photo herself, she also included a caption.

“Love always win with Tony and Debbie,” the self-styled Queen wrote.

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima cautioned her erstwhile relative that he should stop his verbal attacks on her. (TLC)

Obviously, this is only the latest installment in Debbie and Larissa’s vastly improved relationship.

Back when Larissa was Colt’s wife, she and Debbie were constantly clashing — while Colt sort of sat back and watched, like a spectator.

Of course, after fans watched this cycle repeat as Colt dated after things ended with Larissa, more or less everyone started to realize that this wasn’t really a Larissa thing.

On the Tell All stage, Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra accused Colt’s mother of harming their marriage. (Discovery Plus)

For that matter, it wasn’t really a Debbie thing. Not really.

Even when she clashed with the women whom Colt later dated, it was Colt who set up the conflict.

Was it ineptitude or does he get a kick out of seeing the women in his life at each other’s throats? Fans have been asking themselves this question about Coltee for years.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson found love against 69. Her Canadian love, Tony Starcevich, wasn’t shy about showing his affection. (Discovery Plus)

Instead of continuing to clash with Colt, Debbie finally looked for love again — breaking a cycle of codependence and misery. She found Tony Starcevich, a charming Canadian.

When they met in person, sparks were instantly flying. And when Debbie followed him to Canada, he made her feel very warm despite the cold.

Debbie and Tony’s visit to Vegas is no surprise, and it’s great that they caught up with Larissa. They’ve all come a long way over the years. (Not Tony; he wasn’t there for the earlier stuff)