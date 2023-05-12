Taylor Swift & Matt Healy Are Actually a Couple! And Swifties Are Less Than Thrilled!

When word first got out that Taylor Swift was romantically involved with Matty Healy, a lot of diehard Swifties didn’t want to believe it.

Taylor’s breakup with Joe Alwyn just became public knowledge in April, and the stans didn’t like the idea of their goddess entering a new relationship quite so soon.

On top of that, they didn’t like the idea of Taylor entering a relationship with someone like Matty.

For those who are unfamiliar with the 1975 lead singer, Healy is … well, a bit of an eccentric.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

And by that, we mean he’s an ex-heroin addict party boy who’s rarely photographed without a drink in one hand and a cig in the other.

Now, Matty deserves a world of credit for conquering his horse habit, and the booze-and-cig accessories might be partially for the benefit of his rock star image.

However, you can see how the more wholesome segment of the Swiftie population might not be thrilled with dude’s public image.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

But whether or fans like it or not, it seems Taylor is fully smitten with the Healy Monster.

First, there were reports of Taylor and Matty mouthing “I love you” to one another when they’re on stage.

And even though they’re both on tour at the moment, Swift and Healy have been going out of their way to attend each other’s concerts as frequently as possible.

Now, we have what might be the most compelling evidence yet that Taylor and Matty are more than just friends.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy on what appears to be a date. (Photo via Instagram)

A Twitter user named @emilymadelines posted the photo above this week along with the following explanation:

“A swifties dad took this picture just a couple minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat. matty and taylor are together- confirmed!!” she wrote.

That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but along with all of the other evidence, this pic — which appears to show Taylor and Matty on a double date with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée — makes a pretty compelling case that these two are an item.

(Photos via Getty)

And friends of Taylor’s have confirmed that these two are very much enjoying one another’s company.

“Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off,” a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

“They’re hanging out and having a good time. It’s not just platonic,” says another insider.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

It was platonic for quite a long time.

In fact, Taylor and Matty have been friends since 2014.

They were hounded by dating rumors in those days too — but back then, both parties vehemently denied that they were anything more than friends.

These days there are no such denials — and Swifties will just have to learn to live with it.