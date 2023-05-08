Taylor Swift & Matty Healy: Hooking Up All Over the World! Whispering "I Love You" to Each Other on Stage!

For weeks now, rumors of a romance between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spreading like wildfire on social media.

Swifties were skeptical at first, as Taylor only recently ended her engagement to Joe Alwyn.

(The exact date of the split has been a matter of intense debate. More on that later.)

But as evidence continues to mount in the form of subtle PDAs, it’s becoming more and more evident that Taylor and Matty are an item.

(Photos via Getty)

On Saturday night, the singers were photographed together for the first time, and while they weren’t exactly making out in plain view of the paparazzi, the circumstances certainly seemed to indicate that these two are more than just friends.

Swift and Healy piled into a chauffeured car and headed back to Taylor’s condo following her concert in Nashville.

Taylor and Matty attempted to leave the car and enter her crib inconspicuously — but privacy is a luxury to which Swift long ago bid farewell.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Matty … well, he’s obviously not nearly as famous as his new rumored girlfriend, but as the lead singer for pop rock band the 1975, he’s developed quite a following of his own.

The British crooner frequently performs in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans, which means that there are many, many recordings of his concerts on the internet.

A new theory — explained in the TikTok above and currently gaining steam on social media — is that Taylor and Matty have been subtly professing their love for one another on stage.

This one’s a bit of a stretch, but it’s just one of many possible indicators that these two are gaga for one another.

They’re both currently headlining world tours, but insiders say Taylor and Matty have been making time for one another whenever possible, frequently chartering private jets to attend each other’s shows.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Taylor’s fans are floored by how serious the relationship seems to be, especially since the pop icon just announced her split from Alwyn in April.

Although it’s worth noting that some reports have the couple going their separate ways as far back as January of this year.

Interestingly, Taylor publicly confirmed the split on April 8, which happens to be Matty’s birthday.

Taylor Swift fans are having trouble finding arffordable tickets. But the singer assures fans she’s on top of the situation. (Photo via Getty)

Some believe the announcement was a sort of birthday present for Matty, but again, that’s sort of a stretch.

Fans seem to be split on the news of this relationship, as Matty is a boozy bad boy with a penchant for hard partying.

In other words, these concerned Swifties knew Healy was trouble when he walked in.

But a little trouble might be just what Taylor is looking for these days!