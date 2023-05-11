Tammy Slaton Flaunts Mobility, Walks Unaided While Running Errands

Following her dramatic transformation, Tammy Slaton has flaunted her slimmed down figure for fans and followers.

The changes to her body have not only been superficial, either.

For many years, her size impacted her mobility.

Recently, she walked unassisted while running errands — a major stride towards becoming more mobile and independent.

On TikTok, Tammy Slaton shared her shopping experiences after dramatic weight loss. (Image Credit: TikTok)

As Page Six reports, Tammy Slaton’s increased mobility isn’t just a brief show for TikTok followers. It’s the real deal.

Last Thursday, she went on a trip to a gas station and then went grocery shopping at an Indiana Sam’s Club.

Outside of the gas station, eyewitnesses saw her walking unassisted. She did not use a walker, roller, or anything else but an oxygen tube to make the journey.

Now, we all know how long grocery shopping trips can last. At big stores like these, they can also include grueling lines.

Likely, this was why Tammy opted to use one of the store’s mobility scooters during that shopping trip.

She also made use of a rolling walker. And it is a very good thing that she understood her potential limits well enough to do so.

Avoiding falls is so important, especially if you have any health issues.

We’re glad that Tammy is balancing her increased mobility with safety precautions.

Doing too much, too quickly, can lead to a setback.

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

Tammy once weighed over 700 pounds.

Very recently, she shed nearly 300 pounds. That is an almost unimaginable change, and we cannot begin to grasp her physical and emotional journey to get there.

Sure, part of that came from undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022. But knowing the mechanics of a fairly extreme surgical solution only gives us a small piece of the puzzle.

MARITAL MISS? 1000-Lb. Sisters fans demand answers from Tammy Slaton about her marriage after speculation she split from husband Caleb, Taken without permission., https://www.tiktok.com/@tammyslaton2020/video/7221219728474246442?lang=en

Tammy has bared her life, including some of her most painful moments, to countless viewers and fans.

It is nauseating to think of people spotting her on a shopping trip and reporting in on her progress. Yes, even though the progress is encouraging.

(Frankly, we’d like to imagine that she called in the tip herself — which does sometimes happen, of course)

Whoa there, Tammy Slaton! We love the confidence this reality star is showing in this revealing photo.

Tammy’s surgery carries numerous risks. And many critics argue that the long-term effects, at best, require a lot more study. It might not be for everyone.

But we hope that Tammy, at least, is enjoying the results of her weight loss.

One might suggest that 1000-lb Sisters will need a new title. But, well, a lot of reality shows don’t really live up to their names. Many Real Housewives aren’t married. And plenty of 90 Day Fiance stars aren’t engaged, let alone on a 90-day K-1 visa.