Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Over (Again)

Late last year, The Bachelor fans heard a lot about Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s stunning reconciliation.

Even as an on-again, off-again couple, the duration of this little dance made them one of the franchise’s “success” stories. Relatively speaking.

But all good things must come to an end. Also, some mediocre things.

Peter and Kelley have split once again. Yes, they’ve confirmed the breakup, so it’s no longer speculation. Will this parting of the ways be the last?

Last month, Peter Weber made an appearance at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada.

When Peter suggested (perhaps jokingly) that he felt an attraction towards a woman’s eyebrows, a beauty guru offered him a pitch.

That pitch was that one of her colleagues would make sure that his legs were “hair-free” for his “future wife.”

Perhaps, at the time, the person in question believed that Peter might still be with Kelley. We are unsure.

However, Peter hinted that he and Kelley were no longer together at the time.

“I’ve still gotta find her,” he said, seemingly hinting that Kelley is no longer his future wife and thus likely no longer his, well, anything.

At this point, the aesthetician somewhat gracefully covered for the awkwardness.

Speaking to her followers, she announced: “Ladies, he’s still single. He’s in Calgary.”

Peter confirmed at the time: “I am. First time here.” And yet, not his first time being single.

In case that was somehow not enough, Us Weekly has since been able to confirm the breakup.

Honestly, someone announcing publicly “I’m single” is usually enough of a confirmation. Privately, at a bar? No. In public, as a public figure? Yes.

The rare exception might be when their significant other — the alleged ex — comes forward and says that it’s untrue. At that point, you’re looking at competing versions of events. But it usually either means that they’re broken up, or one of them is both a cheater and really bad at lying.

Thinking back, Peter and Kelley had sort of randomly bumped into one another before filming Peter’s season. So of course they recognized each other (how could they not) when they met on screen. Things got off to a good start.

Allegedly, however, some external forces interfered with their mutual recognition and their chemistry.

Kelley would later accuse producers have actively sabotaging her and Peter, trying to drive a wedge between them. It was only after the season ended, when these alleged voices were no longer nudging Peter away from her, that sparks flew again. But, clearly, not forever.