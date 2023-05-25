Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye Lies, Cites Sex Tape on Reality Show Premiere

Kim Kardashian is a single parent these days.

She got in some trouble the other day when she emphasized this fact.

The Instagram influencer finds herself in this position because she split years ago from Kanye West, only to then be the subject of her ex-husband’s ire on numerous occasions.

If you recall, West said some unseemly (and allegedly untrue) things about Kim for many months last year… such as the accusation that she had an affair with Chris Paul.

Kim Kardashian opened up on the third season opener of The Kardashians about all the awful stuff her ex-spouse has said. (Hulu)

On Thursday night, meanwhile, Hulu took us back in time for the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

It focused extensively on Kim opening up about how difficult it was all those months ago to deal with the bizarre rambling of her unhinged former spouse.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now,” the mother of four said early via confessional.

“I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet.

“I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Getty Images)

Speaking to mother Kris Jenner, Kim admitted on air:

“I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I just couldn’t breathe all day. You know when you’re just on the verge of tears… that’s how I felt all day.”

From there, Kim once again cited the sex tape she made with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

To be fair, Kanye did bring up this video last year when he claimed that Kardashian made a second sex tape with Ray J.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

“Even how he looks so down on me for my tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media,” Kim said to her mom, emphasizing how she stayed silent amid all allegations.

“Like, thanks for reminding people once again.

“All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.

“And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of the new musical The Cher Show on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

Becoming emotional, Kim noted how she has to be the bigger person for the sake of their four kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“And by the way, I’m the one where sh-t could be going down and I get in the car, and every day, the kids want to blast dad’s music and I’m like, ‘He’s the best!’

“I put it on and we’re singing along, and inside I’m dying because I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever, and one day, when they can see for themselves, I’ll answer whatever they want me to.

“It’s a lot.

“And the one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector — is the one that’s hurting me the most.”

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Getty)

Kardashian went on to criticize her ex-husband for all the infidelity rumors he helped to spread, such as the claim that she once slept with Drake.

“I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative,” she added. “If I say I’m exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f-cking exhausted!”

Kim ended this segment in tears.

“I feel bad, and I don’t know why I feel bad. And it’s like, I don’t know what to do, I don’t want to be a part of this narrative,” she said.

“And it’s like, when is this ever gonna end? It never will … I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”