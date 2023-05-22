Kim Kardashian Complains of Single-Parenting Problems, Subtly Shades Kanye: I Cry Myself to Sleep at Night!

Kim Kardashian might be one of the most successful businesswomen on the planet, having single-handedly built a billion dollar media and fashion empire, but there’s still one task that intimidates her beyond belief.

We’re talking, of course, about helping her daughters perfect their hairstyles before school.

Sure, Kim is a billionaire, but she’s also a single mom, and it seems there are certain challenges that are universal to all parents.

Kim opened up about her struggles as a working mother of four on the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” Kim told Shetty.

“So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though,” she continued.

All-in-all, it seems that Kim genuinely enjoys the experience of being a single mom — but she admits that there are times when it all gets to be too much.

Kim Kardashian is a single mother of four. (Instagram)

“It’s like I always have to do one of my daughters’ hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you,” she said.

“It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

Now, as many have pointed out, Kim has an easier time than most single moms, what with the army of nannies, hundreds of millions of dollars, and large network of supportive friends and family.

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Getty Images)

But she also has one of the craziest baby daddies in the history of crazy baby daddies.

Kim didn’t throw any direct shade at Kanye in this interview — in fact, she’s been pretty good about not shading her bonkers ex in any interviews.

She did, however, complain that there are times when she cries herself to sleep because there’s “no one there” when she needs help corralling the kids.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Getty Images)

“It has been the most challenging thing,” she said.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f—ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” Kim added.

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

Kim Kardashian wipes away a tear while appearing here on a podcast in very late 2022. (Getty Images)

Again, Kim didn’t call Kanye out directly.

But she very strongly hinted that she’s not receiving a lot of help, especially in the discipline department.

Despite the difficulties, however, Kim says she wouldn’t change a thing about her current situation.

“We are going hour by hour to see if we’re gonna survive night by night,” she told Shetty.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

“If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down. But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated,” she added.

“There’s just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet,” Kim concluded.

Clearly, her home life hasn’t always been easy, but Kim’s love for her kids is abundantly evident every time she talks about them.