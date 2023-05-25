Nicole and Mahmoud Reunite in America, Are Filming for More 90 Day Fiance

Earlier this week, we reported on how Mahmoud and Nicole are still together. At least, still married.

After Mahmoud’s Tell All tantrum, that might come as a surprise to some viewers. And as a disappointment to those who want to see Nicole leave him.

As we know, Nicole has spent months in the United States, working so that she can support him when he comes to the US.

Now, the two have reunited … and it’s looking more likely than ever that they’ll appear on 90 Day Fiance Season 10.

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny do not seem to be compatible on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4. Maybe there’s something that fans are missing? (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

In the final episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 before the Tell All, Nicole and Mahmoud were ready to make a change.

At least, Nicole felt very ready.

Mahmoud, meanwhile, was unsure that moving to America was the best option for him. It was just the only option if they wanted their marriage to last.

(TLC)

I am once again donning my tin hat to suggest that it’s likely that their plan was always to bring Mahmoud to the US, and that they filmed in Egypt while waiting in the guise of “trying” for life in Egypt.

Anyone else remembering Ariela and Biniyam?

This isn’t the first time that they’ve reminded us of that couple, actually. They share a similar toxic dynamic and a lot of fans make the same mistake about both pairs.

(TLC)

Whether the spousal visa filing really was just a backup plan (a very expensive one, at that) or their real goal all along, they made their decision.

By the end of Season 4, Nicole and Mahmoud sat down and had a calm conversation about what things might be like when he joins her in America.

The two even worked out some of their issues … up to a point. Nicole asked Mahmoud to interrogate his feelings of anger about the idea of someone else seeing her arm. Everyone, including his family, expects him to not enjoy the culture shock of life in America.

(TLC)

Of course, before they can cross that bridge, they knew that they would have to wait for the visa to come.

Now, that wait is over.

Not only did they receive Mahmoud’s spousal visa, but Mahmoud is here in the US. He and Nicole can watch Part 3 of the Tell All side by side in their Los Angeles home.

(TLC)

On Tuesday, May 23, a video captured Nicole greeting Mahmoud at LAX.

He was carrying a backpack and a large suitcase. Nicole bore a sign that read “Welcome home Mahmoud,” one that called him “My love.”

Nicole was also wearing layers and long sleeves, just how Mahmoud likes (though you can never tell when something’s “not enough” for him). But that’s not the most notable thing about this.

As you can see in the video, Nicole and Mahmoud weren’t alone. Cameras and producers were there.

(You can tell that you’re in too deep when you recognize specific producers, who never show up on screen, for 90 Day Fiance)

We’ve been speculating for some time that they were strong candidates to return for another season. Perhaps even the tenth season of the landmark series, 90 Day Fiance?

(TLC)

Just to be clear, we mention 90 Day Fiance Season 10 as a candidate for one reason.

Mahmoud is coming to the United States for the first time — he just arrived.

Cameras are following him on a similar journey to one that we’ve seen before, as he joins his American love in her country.

(TLC)

However, he’s not coming over on a K-1 visa. Mahmoud is not Nicole’s fiance. He is her husband.

Mahmoud had only known Nicole for about a week when he proposed. Within a month, they had married — crashing someone else’s wedding to undergo the marriage ceremony.

So it’s possible that they’ll skip the line and show up on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8. Only time will tell.