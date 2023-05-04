Tori Roloff Documents Baby Josiah on His First Birthday, Ever!

While some of Tori Roloff’s recent family photos have elicited concern from fans, people love to see their family.

Over the weekend, their youngest had a very special milestone.

Josiah turned one year old.

Tori and Zach documented their baby boy’s first birthday, including cake, a cowboy costume, and more!

As his parents tracked his growth on a month-by-month basis, Josiah Roloff made his way to his first birthday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tori Roloff has been documenting baby Josiah’s growth since she and Zach first welcomed him in 2022.

On Sunday, April 30, he turned one year old.

Naturally, she did not hold back when it came to celebrating her precious little boy’s first-ever birthday. And, fortunately for the rest of us, she also extensively documented the festivities.

Some families have a tradition of presenting a baby with an entire cake to eat and mess with on their birthday. Josiah Roloff was lucky enough to get to do it in a cowboy costume. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Happy birthday Josiah!” Tori wrote alongside the caption to a cute little video of her baby boy.

The internet tells us that she set the video itself to a song by Brent Morgan, titled “Forever and Ever, Amen.” Sure!

Meanwhile, Tori and Zach opted for a cowboy motif, even dubbing Josiah’s special day as “Josiah’s First Rodeo.” From here on out, he can forever say that it’s not his first rodeo.

How many months old is little Josiah Roloff? As of April 30, 2023, twelve whole months! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tori also penned a beautiful caption as a tribute to her little — but growing — son.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Josiah!,” she began. “We love you so much Si! You are the sweet guy ever. You are always so happy and love watching your family.”

Tori went on: “You are on the move and ready for any adventure! You love eating and bath time and I love how obsessed you are with your siblings!!”

Triumph! Adorable 1-year-old Josiah Roloff tore into his birthday cake on April 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I have loved getting to love on you the last year si si! Let’s celebrate all day long!!” Tori suggested.

And, judging from the photos that she shared to Instagram, that is precisely what she did.

Josiah chowed down on a cake, sported a cowboy costume, and had an all-around blast. You know, for a one-year-old.

Though Tori Roloff’s Story showed Josiah Roloff enjoying a toy car, some of her followers focused their attention upon Jackson Roloff’s legs. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Later, Tori shared a video that illustrated how much Josiah was enjoying driving a toy car. Jackson, who will turn six later this month, was clearly excited.

As we reported, a number of fans expressed concerns after Tori posted. Jackson’s bow legs are hard to miss, even after his 2021 procedure.

But Josiah had a blast as the birthday boy. And it looks like Jackson had a good time, too.