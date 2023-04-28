Jenelle Evans Blasts Kim Kardashian's Efforts to Become a Lawyer, Defends Decision to Buy Massive Boat

Kim Kardashian used her reality TV stardom as a launchpad from which to become one of the most successful female entrepreneurs on the planet.

Conversely, Jenelle Evans also gained fame from reality television, but her life’s trajectory has gone in the opposite direction.

Jenelle experienced a rare W last month when she regained custody of her son Jace, but other than that she’s encountered one setback after another in recent years.

We’re somewhat sympathetic, but to be fair, most of the obstacles Evans has encountered in her life are entirely of her own creation.

Jenelle Evans just gave YouTube fans a look at her daily life. It turns out she hates work even more than we thought. (Photo via YouTube)

Currently, Jenelle lives with her perpetually angry and chronically unemployed husband, David Eason, in a ramshackle house that appears to be sinking into the swamp terrain on which it stands.

So you might think that Jenelle would look at Kim’s life with nothing but respect and admiration.

Instead, she’s publicly trashing the wildly successful A-lister.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

As we reported earlier this week, Kim announced that she might soon quit reality television in order to begin practicing law.

It’s a path she’s been pursuing for several years, and her reasons for doing so couldn’t be more admirable.

Kim has already helped to secure pardons for several non-violent drug offenders who were serving life sentences, and she says she hopes to continue with that work once she becomes an attorney.

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

As a former heroin addict who’s had several brushes with the law, you would think Jenelle could get behind that sort of endeavor.

Instead she took to Facebook to bash Kim’s crusade.

“I would love to see her do trial practices, because I’ve been to court enough to know how great two lawyers arguing can be,” Jenelle wrote.

“I’ve been through criminal, CPS, civil at this point.”

It was a bizarre move for many reasons — although we commend Jenelle’s decision to link to that most vaunted and venerable of all celebrity news outlets, The Hollywood Gossip.

For one thing, going to court a lot does not make one an expert on the law.

On top of that Jenelle wrote “statues” when she meant “statutes,” which would have been brilliant if she had been satirizing the kind of crap that confidently incorrect people post on social media — but we don’t think that’s what’s going on her.

Jenelle Evans recently boasted of buying a boat. (Photo via Instagram)

In other Jenelle news, Evans recently bought a massive boat, and naturally she couldn’t resist showing her new toy off on Instagram.

When fans noted that that’s probably not the smartest expenditure for an unemployed person who’s dealing with health issues and living in a home that’s in need of major repairs, Jenelle explained that the boat can serve as a second home.

Perhaps she forgot that she’s responsible for the care of four children?

Whatever the case, something tells us Kim Kardashian isn’t worried about having to move her family onto a boat, so maybe Jenelle should just chill with the criticism.