Kate Middleton Is "Done" With Harry and Meghan, Will Never Speak to Them Again, Insider Claims

We’re just days away from the coronation of King Charles III, and saying this event is highly anticipated would be putting it very, very mildly.

It’s been nearly 70 years since the UK last hosted a coronation, and Charles has been preparing for this day for his entire life.

The effort to convince Prince Harry to attend the ceremony has been successful, as the Duke of Sussex has assured organizers that he will be on hand for his father’s big day.

But that doesn’t mean all is well within the Windsor clan.

As we’ve previously reported, Meghan Markle will not be in attendance at the coronation, and it seems that decision will be beneficial for everyone involved.

Meghan and Kate Middleton have never been close, but it seems that Kate wants absolutely nothing to do with the either of the Sussexes these days.

And she doesn’t care who knows it.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, Kate doesn’t “feel the need” to speak to Harry, and she does not plan to converse with him at the coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Bullen adds that Kate is not alone in that decision, as none of the royals intend to speak to Harry.

“After Harry said so much about Kate in Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family—his stepmother, his sister-in-law—none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation,” he said, referring to Harry’s recent memoir.

Bullen notes that while Kate and Meghan were never friends, Kate and Harry previously enjoyed a rather close relationship.

Did Kate and Meghan plan their opposing wardrobes on purposes? Should we read anything into this? (Photo via Getty)

“Kate and Meghan, there was never really any relationship beforehand,” he said.

“You’d struggle to find pictures of just them together. There was that moment at Wimbledon, and that’s about it. They have no need to speak to each other.”

The situation was different with Harry, however, and at one point he even called Kate the “sister he never had.”

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

Bullen says that because of how close they were, Kate was particularly “hurt” by Harry’s comments about her in his memoir.

Several sources have echoed Bullen’s claim that Kate is furious with what she sees as an abject betrayal by Harry.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” one insider told Us Weekly.

Kate Middleton attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Kate doesn’t even recognize this person Harry’s become,” a separate insider told Us Weekly (via Marie Claire)

“The lines of communication are totally over now,” added another insider.

“Harry has said he doesn’t foresee him and Meghan ever returning to live full-time in the U.K.—and he shouldn’t expect a welcome mat from Kate and William if that ever changes.”

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

Insiders say Harry won’t be speaking to his father at the coronation, and it sounds like the silent treatment will be a two-way street.

We guess that’ll make it that much easier for Harry to hightail it out of there the second his father is crowned!