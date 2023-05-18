Can Rachel and Jon Walters Be Together in America? We'll Know Very Soon ...

A lot of fans like Jon Walters, and not just because he’s one of the hottest 90 Day Fiance cast members in the show’s history.

He and his American wife, Rachel Walters, made their franchise debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 2.

That was way back in 2018. Their visa journey has been long, and is ongoing.

But very soon, Jon and Rachel will get their final answer — for better or for worse.

In September of 2021, Jon Walters posted this photo of himself with wife Rachel Walters. Even then, it was a throwback. (Instagram)

Five years ago, viewers watched Rachel and her then-infant daughter, Lucy, take a trip from Albuquerque, New Mexico to the UK to meet Jon in person.

The two fell in love over a karaoke app, of all things. They married during her second trip to England.

As a couple, they also won the hearts of fans. They have a lot of genuine love, Jon is great with Lucy, and they have grappled with an uphill battle.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Jon Walters snaps this rare, color selfie while keeping the background in black and white. (Instagram)

From the start, they knew that getting a visa for Jon to move to be with Rachel and Lucy would be a challenge.

He has a criminal record, dating back to a fight that he got into in college. A scuffle from his youth is still haunting him as a grown adult.

The US immigration system very much runs on a guilty-until-proven-innocent assumption for anyone looking to move here … even someone with a loving, patient American spouse.

On social media, Jon Walters informed 90 Day Fiance fans that he only has 70 days to go before he gets a final answer on his visa application. He posted this in the middle of May 2023. (Facebook)

“70 days until we get a final answer on the visa,” Jon wrote on Facebook, crossposting to Instagram to reach a wider, younger audience.

“Thank you for the years of support,” he expressed, “and helping me procrastinate while I’ve waited and waited.”

Jon told his fans: “You’ve been amazing and it’s been fun.”

When Jon Walters posted about the “end of the beginning” as he anticipated visa news in 2023, he received an outpouring of support from other 90 Day Fiance cast members and from fans. (Instagram)

“From Facebook- We are at the end of the beginning,” Jon then wrote in his Instagram caption while sharing the update.

“One way or an other this chapter is coming to end,” he added.

Jon received an outpouring of support and well wishes. Fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member Debbie Johnson wished him luck — and suggested that they have a “big party” upon his arrival.

Sharing this photo of his profile, Jon Walters admitted that he was considering dying his beard. (Instagram)

Jon’s social media activity has helped him to gain fans over the years.

He tends to very directly speak his mind — calling out scumbags and even exposing domestic abusers among the cast.

Jon and Rachel love each other. Even if fans didn’t like them and sympathize with their story, they deserve to be together.

Star-crossed 90 Day Fiance couple Jon Walters and Rachel Walters have captured the hearts of fans with their years-spanning visa struggles. (Instagram)

But while Jon and Rachel expect news this summer, it could go either way.

He and Rachel are the real deal. They have a huge number of supporters. But will that be enough to give them a shot at being together in America?

We can only hope and wait. That’s what these two have been doing for a long time, now.