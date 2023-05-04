Amy Slaton Drops Restraining Order, Takes on Estranged Husband in Court

Amy Slaton faced off against her estranged husband inside of a Kentucky courtroom on Wednesday, May 3.

As previously reported at length on this website, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has split from Michael Halterman; the latter filed divorce papers back on March 7.

We then learned that the couple got into a heated argument two weeks earlier… which prompted Slaton to refer to Michael as abusive in subsequent court papers.

She was also granted an order of protection against Halterman at the time.

According to The Sun, Amy motioned to withdraw all domestic violence charges against Michael at this hearing, which means the aforementioned restraining order has now been lifted.

However, a judge decreed that the estranged spouses still must avoid physical contact with each other outside of their privately-agreed-upon custody settlement.

This settlement is temporary, though.

And Michael is now looking to change it.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael.

As it currently stands, Amy cares for the couple’s two young sons during the week, while Michael has Glenn and Gage on the weekends.

In court on Wednesday, Michael proposed an alternating schedule where he would take care of the kids for four days the first week, and three the following… but Amy shot down this idea.

She expressed concern with the crowded situation of both boys living for an extended period of time with Michael and his mother, the latter of whom resides in a three-bedroom home where Halterman has been crashing of late.

The judge did not issue a ruling at this hearing in regard to any change in custody.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

Elsewhere, The Sun confirms that TLC cameras filmed some footage for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 outside of the courtroom this week.

We can expect this storyline to play out on air during the back half of the aforementioned season.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun previously reported, adding of the timeline that led these stars to this place:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Amy — who underwent gastric bypass surgery years ago in order to lower her weight to a number safe enough for her to give birth — and Michael are parents to a two-year old son named Gage and an 9-month old named Glenn.

TLC viewers have watched their romantic and parental journey for three-plus seasons on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The estranged spouses eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

