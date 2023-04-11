Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman Reach Custody Agreement, Must Stay 500 Feet Away from Each Other

We have an update on the impending divorce between Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman.

As previously reported on multiple occasions, the 1000-lb Sisters star is in the process of a fairly ugly split from her husband of four years, who Amy has accused of mental abuse.

The estranged spouses got into a heated argument on February 24 — which prompted a call to 911 — and then Michael filed divorce papers on March 13.

The reason behind this break-up was not listed in the official filing.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly and other outlets, meanwhile, Michael asked for temporary joint custody of his two young sons because he has “been in a caregiver role for the children since birth,” along with Amy.

Now, we’ve learned the following:

On March 13, 2023, a judge decreed that the former couple — who are parents to sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — will have a shared parenting schedule that will allow both parties to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

Amy and Michael will not have any contact during this time period, however.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

The same judge ordered that Amy and Michael “remain 500 feet from one another at all times,” including each other’s properties, and that the only communication they are to have is via a court-supervised app.

The court paperwork gives Michael permission to “enter onto their marital residence at an agreed upon time and date to recover his clothing, paperwork and personal effects.”

Michael said in these legal documents that he “has no objection” to a third party supervisor during his time on the premises.

Relatedly… Amy and Michael are not permitted to bad mouth each other publicly about the custody case, as the judge ordered the two to “not make any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”

Thus far, both sides have kept an extremely low profile amid these proceedings.

The 1000-lb Sisters cast member did officially confirm her relationship status via her TikTok account last Thursday, changing up her bio to read as follows:

“I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.”

For his part, Michael posted a photo this past Sunday of Glenn seemingly covered in chocolate, writing along with it:

“Happy Easter with my two beautiful boys.”

1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1202574828845040/f Credit: Amy Slaton

Amy and the mill operator met in high school and went on to exchange vows in March 2016.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy said on the 1000-lb Sisters premiere in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

We’ll continue to update this story as news breaks about Amy and Michael.