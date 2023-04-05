Amy Slaton Cites Abuse in Explosive Court Papers, Says Husband is "Very Controlling"

In a word?

YIKES!

As previously reported, Amy Slaton got into an intense argument with estranged husband Michael Halterman back on February 24.

According to the 911 call Slaton placed on that date, the 1000-lb Sisters stars were arguing over the troubled state of their marriage.

A few days after this exchange took place, Amy filed for a restraining order against Michael.

Now, courtesy of legal documents obtained by The Sun, we can confirm that Amy wrote at the time how “[Michael] is mentally abusive” and is also “very controlling.”

Pretty disturbing accusations, wouldn’t you say?

“The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat,” Amy added in her filing this winter.

Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

Amy also alleged Michael was “too violent” around young sons Gage and Glenn.

The 1000-lb Sisters lead alleged:

“When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm.

“[He] won’t give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

On March 7, Michael denied all of Amy’s claims of domestic violence.

He did admit to the aforementioned argument, and then days later Michael was surprisingly the one to file for divorce in Kentucky.

Speaking to police officers who responded to her 911 call, Slaton said Michael “became violent” during their fight and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

Neither she nor Michael have said anything in public about the fracas or about their impending divorce in general.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun previously reported of how things fell apart between the reality stars, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Another source has said Michael didn’t want his sons featured on the aforementioned TLC reality show.

Overall, it very much seems as if parenthood unfortunately took its toll on both Slaton and Halterman… it cost them their relationship.

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys.

Amy, insiders also have said of late, feels “overwhelmed.”

Yes, she has support from sibling Tammy and, no, she doesn’t have any regrets.

But this is still a lot to handle.

Still, “no one in the family likes Michael,” this same Sun source emphasizes, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is making the right call.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters.

The estranged spouses were high school sweethearts and eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

Alas, she’ll now be starting all over again.

We wish Amy Slaton the best.