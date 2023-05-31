Al Pacino: My 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Is Pregnant With My Baby!

Earlier this month, fans were taken aback by the news that Robert DeNiro had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

The screen legend is notoriously press shy (apparently, if you squint and say “you talkin’ to me?” to enough TMZ paps, they eventually just leave you alone), so no one knew about his geriatric baby-making until after the kid arrived.

For a while, it looked as though Bobby D would reign supreme as Hollywood’s most elderly dad but now, in a repeat of what took place on the sets of The Godfather II, Heat, and The Irishman, DeNiro is once again facing some stiff (no pun intended) competition from his longtime friend and occasional collaborator Al Pacino.

Yes, multiple sources have now confirmed that the 83-year-old Pacino is soon to welcome his fourth child.

Al Pacino attends “The Godfather” 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Last time we checked in on the couple, Pacino’s relationship with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was on the rocks, but it seems the lovebirds have patched things up.

Alfallah is reportedly 8 months along in her pregnancy.

Insiders previously indicated that Noor was fed up with Al’s jealousy and short temper, but he presumably issued a long apology that involved words like “Cartier,” “Dior,” and perhaps even “Maserati.”

Al Pacino attends “Heat” Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Let it not be said that Uncle Al is not fluent in the language of love!

While the thought of an 83-year-old, ya know … doin’ it with a 29 year old is undeniably a little gross, we can balance out the creepiness of this situation by imagining Pacino’s reaction to the news that he’s got a little one on the way.

“Hoo-ah!” Al might’ve cried out. “I guess I won’t be the only one in this house wearing DIAPERS!”

Al Pacino speaks on stage at the “Heat” Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

TMZ confirms that Al — who already has two kids with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant — was surprised by the news of his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

But the screen legend has reportedly taken the news in stride and is prepared to enter “dad mode” for the fourth and presumably final time.

As many have already noted, Al will be 101 by the time this tyke graduates high school.

Al Pacino is expecting a child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As for Noor, she’s a seasoned rich old guy-doer, having previously dated Mick Jagger and sixty-something billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

That’s not a knock, as she’s obviously very good at what she does.

And now she’s pretty much set for life with a little Pacino on the way.

Al Pacino attends “Heat” Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Not only will she be taken care of financially, Noor can now look forward to several years of introducing her baby by screaming, “Say hello to my little friend!”

The downside is that she and the kid will each have to put up with a lifetime of Pacino jokes, but it’s a small price to pay!

Congrats to the happy couple!

